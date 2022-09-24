 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Hero Glory To Our Shrubbery   (twitter.com) divider line
43
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

1101 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sweet dreams, Russkies.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
GoldenEye - Ending Scene (HD)
Youtube E70Y3fWgQdI
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Слава нашому Кущику
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a Monty Python headline out there just waiting for it's day in the sun, and subby goes with.....something else.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh shiat!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My name is Rodzher the Shrubber. I sell, design, and arrange shrubbery.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fatassbastard: No!


It's Ni!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to LeafyCon.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BigMax: fatassbastard: No!

It's Ni!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ni!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: BigMax: fatassbastard: No!

It's Ni!

[Fark user image image 425x453]


Wow, that joke took a minute to unpack and I admit that I didn't get it at first but the journey was worth it
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should see the dude who cut down the tallest tree in the forest... with a herring!
 
falkone32
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the seasonal migration of the Harfoots.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're going to cut down Russians wiiiiith...

A HERRING!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Ni!


Ecky-ecky-ecky-ecky-pikang-zoop-boing-goodem-zu-owly-zhiv
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When the trees start taking Ukrainian the Russian starts sweating.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
NI!

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: fatassbastard: BigMax: fatassbastard: No!

It's Ni!

[Fark user image image 425x453]

Wow, that joke took a minute to unpack and I admit that I didn't get it at first but the journey was worth it


LeoDtoasting.jyffe
 
Denjiro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Clear and Present Danger (1/9) Movie CLIP - Sniper Training (1994) HD
Youtube W4xO0k9LcIU
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know we aren't all NATO'ed together yet, but it IS becoming Finnish sniper season.  Just saying.
 
korteks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Ents go marching one by one
hooray, hooray...
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The orc breathes so loud we could have shot him in the f*cking dark."
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Uh-oh. Time to start throwing anyone who was born by C-section out a window.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Ni!


Nu!
 
Vern
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Question: How many actual trees are in that picture?
Answer: None. The ones in the back are Ukrainians on stilts so they look like trees.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're too big
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I see Finland sent a guy.

Find all of the Ukrainian snipers in this snow covered landscape.


/s
 
killershark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought this was some Meal Team Six training until I realized everyone there was normal size and the shrubbery camouflage was actually done well.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They were in the trees, man - in the trees!
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
  We are no longer the knights who say na hui...
 
King Something
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I particularly like the two-level effect with the little path running down the middle.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thats pretty good camo
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Ukrainians are getting closer to Finnish levels of bad assery.  What they need now is a tough grandmother setting sniper records.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Priapetic: The Ukrainians are getting closer to Finnish levels of bad assery.  What they need now is a tough grandmother setting sniper records.

[c.tenor.com image 300x358]


Ukraine already holds the record for most drones taken down with a jar of pickled tomatoes (1).
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Guys, guys, guys, let's do this properly:
"Excuse me! Is there anywhere in this town where we might buy a shrubbery?"
(gasp) "Who sent you?"
"The Snipers Who Say 'Ni!'"
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mystery of the Entwives solved.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lots of Death Knights there...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.