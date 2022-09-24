 Skip to content
(Twitter)   North Korea, look, the Sea of Japan just isn't into you. You don't need to keep impressing it   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder what would happen if Japan fired missiles at the Sea of Japan?  Maybe inch it closer to the East Korea Bay?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone wants attention again
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He could sign up to fight for Russia. Russian chicks would be impressed.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Towards the Sea of Japan? Did they miss?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: The missile
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NK is China's financial fraud clearing house.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
feed your people, idiot
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin: "Hey, those weapons we're, uh, 'borrowing' from you ... some of them are ... how do we put this? Um, not very effective."

Un: "Hey, you built them. And it's your guys who are running awa-"

Putin: "Yeah yeah yeah, anyhow, any chance you could test one or two out for us to make sure they work?"

Un: "If you put it that way, say no more."
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and piss off Godzilla
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lil' Kim was sad that people are more interested in the Queen's corpse, and Putin's farkery than him. Aaaaw.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, do you think all the missiles that Putin is buying from 'Best Mayonnaise' Korea will also strike the Sea of Japan?
 
Tokin42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder if the rumors about China have something to do with the timing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know who else regularly wages war on the ocean?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well if the North Koreans are getting the big fireworks out already I guess the famine this winter is going to be one to remember.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In other war mongering news, my neighbor and I fired several dozen rounds of 12 gauge ammo in our forest. Always a huge competition. He's got a Benelli, I've got a Remington. In the end, we've probably destroyed more shiat than Lil Kim in her lifetime.
 
