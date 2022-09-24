 Skip to content
When making street signs, font size matters
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An apostrophe wouldn't go astray either.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, give 'em a break. It USED to say 'White Drugs Only!"
Lol!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: An apostrophe wouldn't go astray either.


Presumably it's someone's last name, so if it's the Whites family, I guess Whites' would work. But if they've branded it as Whites Apothecary, then they're probably stuck with it. So at that point, the font size becomes a game changer.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh, the font is the same size across the street at the Blacks' apothecary.  Just helps avoid confusion.  Well, except from the confusion that comes from 98% of the population not knowing what an apothecary is.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The W looks like a stylized logo instead of a letter, but that's not really the problem.  People are buying potions from an apothecary and there isn't enough parking.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Problem?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe add a "customers of" above the logo.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Vites?
 
10Speed
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yup, it's too wordy. It should just read, "Whites Parking Only." Easy-peasy solution!
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
bouncymustard.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [Fark user image 572x547]


Today I gotta give you props Jeb, that was good
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [Fark user image 572x547]


i see what you did there
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A basic Google search shows this place is in the Hamptons of Long Island which makes this all the funnier, especially given its  history in race relations.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: An apostrophe wouldn't go astray either.


wouldnt'
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Jesus McSordid: An apostrophe wouldn't go astray either.

Presumably it's someone's last name, so if it's the Whites family, I guess Whites' would work. But if they've branded it as Whites Apothecary, then they're probably stuck with it. So at that point, the font size becomes a game changer.


Maybe the name of the business is just 'Apothecary' and you can only park there if you're a customer too.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [bouncymustard.com image 600x801]


That just made me remember, back the 90's my friend had a fun bowling team, they always has fun names like, "Bowl Movement" and "Good Head Pin".
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: A basic Google search shows this place is in the Hamptons of Long Island which makes this all the funnier, especially given its  history in race relations.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
bouncymustard.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [bouncymustard.com image 600x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Naido: Well, except from the confusion that comes from 98% of the population not knowing what an apothecary is.


The other 2% play 40k

media.miniaturemarket.comView Full Size
 
