 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Putin to conscripts: Fight and die, or go to prison for 10 years. Conscripts: In that case, surrendering to the Ukrainians looks like a good option, Мудак   (bbc.com) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Russia, Mr Putin's move, fresh decrees, Mr Putin, years imprisonment, urban areas, draft papers, large scale protests  
•       •       •

924 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Sep 2022 at 10:05 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Will those guys get the citizenship+bonus for defecting?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Putin's making quite the mess out of this. He's got his US mouthpiece, RT, criticizing him now.

"Margarita Simonyan, the editor of the state-run media outlet RT, posted to Twitter a list of elderly and disabled citizens ordered to report for duty. "
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey we surrender.
Take our guns
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's also making it illegal to surrender so chessmate, traitors.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Hey we surrender.
Take our guns


Ha!  You think they will get guns?
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Will those guys get the citizenship+bonus for defecting?


Not from Estonia, at least.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There are still the million-odd Ukrainians being held hostage in Russia.   The worse it gets for Putin, the worse it will get for them.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: He's also making it illegal to surrender so chessmate, traitors.


How will he know who surrendered vs. just died in the middle of farking nowhere like the 50+k he's already sent to die all over Ukraine?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One problem with going AWOL: your family back home might pay the price.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: He's also making it illegal to surrender so chessmate, traitors.


Then they get sent to prison where they get recruited again.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: vudukungfu: Hey we surrender.
Take our guns

Ha!  You think they will get guns?


Apparently recently re-issued AKs...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think Putin is well on his way to.cementing his legacy as one the great military minds of the 21st century.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can't help but think even the MAGA Hoverround Brigade could perform better as a cohesive fighting force than the Russian trashcan troopers.

/ You know why all of that reactive armor was cardboard? Hookers and blow ain't cheap especially for the Kremlin.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: dildo tontine: vudukungfu: Hey we surrender.
Take our guns

Ha!  You think they will get guns?

Apparently recently re-issued AKs...

[Fark user image 352x640]


An AK-1847
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Be sure to shoot your officers on your way out.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: dammit just give me a login: Will those guys get the citizenship+bonus for defecting?

Not from Estonia, at least.


I don't have the link handy but Ukraine issued a statement encouraging Russian recruits to surrender but went out of their way to mention that under Geneva Conventions they can't be forced to return to Russia, basically offering them a one-way ticket out.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Kremlin defended the practice earlier this week, saying "it isn't against the law".

'Our actions don't violate the laws that we ourselves write' isn't the robust defence it may seem to be.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Will those guys get the citizenship+bonus for defecting?


Doubtful.  A lot of people from totalitarian realms cling to their former homelands the same way a battered spouse clings to the abusive spouse they have run away from a dozen times.  "This time they've changed!" they'll say as they ask for a Russian Passport and vote for candidates who are openly in Russia's (Or China's, or North Korea's) pocket.  The language barrier doesn't help either.  Ukraine and every Russian neighbor has dealt with this recently.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: dammit just give me a login: Will those guys get the citizenship+bonus for defecting?

Doubtful.  A lot of people from totalitarian realms cling to their former homelands the same way a battered spouse clings to the abusive spouse they have run away from a dozen times.  "This time they've changed!" they'll say as they ask for a Russian Passport and vote for candidates who are openly in Russia's (Or China's, or North Korea's) pocket.  The language barrier doesn't help either.  Ukraine and every Russian neighbor has dealt with this recently.


Living in South Florida, this is my take on why Cubans and Venezuelans love Trump/GOP. They worship what they knew before, thinking that it's "freedom."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Jesus McSordid: He's also making it illegal to surrender so chessmate, traitors.

How will he know who surrendered vs. just died in the middle of farking nowhere like the 50+k he's already sent to die all over Ukraine?


Sad thing about war, every prisoner is a bargaining chip. If you pull off your cheecky sneeky surrendur...y, they will be saying "hey, we caputed Russian Dudemanski".

And when you get out of POW jail, people will be looking for you.
 
Kuroshin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: There are still the million-odd Ukrainians being held hostage in Russia.   The worse it gets for Putin, the worse it will get for them.


Nothing anybody can do about that, short of assassinating Putin.

Or are you suggesting Ukraine surrender to genocide?  That's the alternative.  Pick one: 1) Continue fighting, winning, and accept that the price of freedom is that Putin will do what he will do, or 2) surrender, and have every single male slaughtered, and all women used as comfort wives for Russian occupiers?

Or you can STFU and stop concern-trolling.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good. An uprising is what it will take to eliminate pootypoo.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

king of vegas: TheBigJerk: dammit just give me a login: Will those guys get the citizenship+bonus for defecting?

Doubtful.  A lot of people from totalitarian realms cling to their former homelands the same way a battered spouse clings to the abusive spouse they have run away from a dozen times.  "This time they've changed!" they'll say as they ask for a Russian Passport and vote for candidates who are openly in Russia's (Or China's, or North Korea's) pocket.  The language barrier doesn't help either.  Ukraine and every Russian neighbor has dealt with this recently.

Living in South Florida, this is my take on why Cubans and Venezuelans love Trump/GOP. They worship what they knew before, thinking that it's "freedom."


Superlatives aren't adjectives.

People who are LESS right wing than a totalitarian regime aren't necessarily leftists.

Kind of like how Putin was demonstrably SMARTER than TFG side by side, but this Ukraine war... *shakes head*
 
dustman81
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: TheSubjunctive: dildo tontine: vudukungfu: Hey we surrender.
Take our guns

Ha!  You think they will get guns?

Apparently recently re-issued AKs...

[Fark user image 352x640]

An AK-1847


They may get guns. No one said they'd be functional.

But they still be used as clubs, so they can beat their CO before surrendering.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like its time to start picking up bricks and bats and going after the police enforcing this shiat.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: The president also signed orders granting Russian citizenship to any foreign national who signs up to serve a year in the country's military.

I bet they're lining up around the block for THAT offer...
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These conscripts need to turn their rifles on their officers.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I assume that "Мудак" means something like dickhead
 
dustman81
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Emposter: FTFA: The president also signed orders granting Russian citizenship to any foreign national who signs up to serve a year in the country's military.

I bet they're lining up around the block for THAT offer...


Even if someone were foolish enough to take that deal, Putin knows they'd never survive long enough.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Superlatives aren't adjectives.


... what? Yes they are. Or they can be. Adjectives can absolutely be comparative or superlative. Blue, bluer, bluest. Those are all adjectives.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is going to be a tricky game of Red Rover, getting far enough from your own lines to get neither fragged nor shot by Ukrainians.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Sounds like its time to start picking up bricks and bats and going after the police enforcing this shiat.


What do you think they are, as brave as 20 year old Iranian women?
 
TomDooley
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Emposter: FTFA: The president also signed orders granting Russian citizenship to any foreign national who signs up to serve a year in the country's military.

I bet they're lining up around the block for THAT offer...


Hopefully, it will attract all the Qnutters and Magats.  Siberia would be a great place for them to live out their Christo-Fascist fantasies.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Emposter: FTFA: The president also signed orders granting Russian citizenship to any foreign national who signs up to serve a year in the country's military.

I bet they're lining up around the block for THAT offer...

Hopefully, it will attract all the Qnutters and Magats.  Siberia would be a great place for them to live out their Christo-Fascist fantasies.


That would actually be kind of hilarious.
 
dustman81
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Emposter: TomDooley: Emposter: FTFA: The president also signed orders granting Russian citizenship to any foreign national who signs up to serve a year in the country's military.

I bet they're lining up around the block for THAT offer...

Hopefully, it will attract all the Qnutters and Magats.  Siberia would be a great place for them to live out their Christo-Fascist fantasies.

That would actually be kind of hilarious.



Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's your chance, dickheads.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On Friday, the Kremlin revealed a host of occupations it said will be exempt from conscription aimed at boosting its war effort in Ukraine.
IT workers, bankers and journalists working for state media will escape the "partial mobilisation" announced by President Putin on Wednesday.

Surprise, surprise. Middle class, white collar workers are exempt. This is just the working class being sent to die. Same as it ever was.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Where's Inglix?  Shouldn't she be here blaming the kids?
/also, Ron DeSanits sucks
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.