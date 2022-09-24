 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Futurism)   God and the church are watching you masturbate, but God won't send you angry emails about it   (futurism.com) divider line
30
    More: Creepy, Pornography, Southern Baptist Convention, Baptist, members of its congregation, English Congregation, evangelical Southern Baptist church, Religion, Accountability partner  
•       •       •

486 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2022 at 7:05 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So church app is watching you masturbate? Wow I am at a loss why church membership is down.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CK Luis should talk to them
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The power of Cory Chase compelled me.
 
Lillya
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Under his eye
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.facebook.com/ScunBaptist/

True story, I used to go to Fifth Avenue Presbyterian; their emails entitled 'FAP' always seemed to go to my junk folder for some reason.

The pastor when I was there was Pastor Scott Black Johnson; I read that Kim Kardashian attended a service at least once.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

groppet: Wow I am at a loss why church membership is down.


If anything it's probably up (for a while at least).

\giggity
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 800x631]


Why yes, I am heading to work tonight, thanks for making a sign to remind me.
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Screenshot every minute. I'm sure there are no security implications for this since your phone is really being protected by Jesse. The lowest paid guy they could find to scrapendats from the screencaps. There is no way Jesse will ever misuse any information he sees.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kiddy diddling by clergy still okey dokey
 
kindms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
im sure positive there are much better looking people than I, that god would prefer to watch
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

olorin604: Screenshot every minute. I'm sure there are no security implications for this since your phone is really being protected by Jesse. The lowest paid guy they could find to scrapendats from the screencaps. There is no way Jesse will ever misuse any information he sees.


Well that's their problem right there, they need to put their faith in Jesus, not Jessie.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skinink: The power of Cory Chase compelled me.


I looked it up, she's still working, God bless her.
 
olorin604
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: olorin604: Screenshot every minute. I'm sure there are no security implications for this since your phone is really being protected by Jesse. The lowest paid guy they could find to scrapendats from the screencaps. There is no way Jesse will ever misuse any information he sees.

Well that's their problem right there, they need to put their faith in Jesus, not Jessie.


Jesus refused to do the work, said he couldn't square it with his core beliefs.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who would install this?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least ceiling cat doesn't judge you.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Before it even said it in the article I was like "yeah this is a cult."
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh go diddle another minor, church people
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Use a dedicated tablet just for research.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Who would install this?


If you're Pastor publishes a List of Godly Prayer Warriors and you aren't on it there could be social and economic consequences. Me? I'd put the Inquisitionware on a phone and play the most vile crap available without actually breaking the law. And maybe film myself doing unspeakable things . Let the Pastor really get an eyeful
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If God didn't want me to mastrubate he wouldn't have given me hands or a dick.
 
Katwang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BBA (Big Boney Ankles) is a huge turn on. Go shame someone else.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder who is monitoring the websites the  pastor visits?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course they are. That's what my onlyfans page is for.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I read that as shamware.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Covenant Eyes spies on members' web traffic, takes a screenshot of their phone screens every single minute, and then sends all this information to an "accountability partner."

media0.giphy.comView Full Size

images.paramount.techView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: I wonder who is monitoring the websites the  pastor visits?


Fark user image
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd say if you're forced for whatever reason to run this app on your phone/computer you should have some fun with them. Look up the gayest porn you can think of as often as you can, and when the angry emails from the church start coming in just reply with "great stuff, eh?"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Big_Doofus: I wonder who is monitoring the websites the  pastor visits?


Given the reputation for churches and IT, someone should simply start publicly shaming all of them by exposing all the nonsense the partake in while preaching against it.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oblig

Real Genius (7/8) Movie CLIP - Stop Playing With Yourself (1985) HD
Youtube YyZ4gGCCqss
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.