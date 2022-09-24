 Skip to content
(Insider)   Some schools are limiting students' bathroom time to a) five minutes per go, b) once per class, or c) three times per semester   (insider.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Teacher, High school, Urinary bladder, Menstrual cycle, science teacher limits bathroom breaks, Middle school, kids' school, Maslow's hierarchy of needs  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just drop trou and sh*t on the floor.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember going to the bathroom as a kid (college yes, as part of sprints between classes). I don't remember anyone else going either except it seems k there was always one girl that had to go every day. And I don't mean for girl reasons, I mean young girls back in early grade school.
 
adj_m
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Guessing it's not biology teachers doing this.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's a reason it's called 'passing period'
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not going to read TFD but will just be outraged and say extreme stuff anyway.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TFA.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Little hitlers going to hitl.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't remember going to the bathroom as a kid (college yes, as part of sprints between classes). I don't remember anyone else going either except it seems k there was always one girl that had to go every day. And I don't mean for girl reasons, I mean young girls back in early grade school.


Well dollface, when you have to change your tampon or pad every 2 hours for a week every month, it's kind of necessary to take more than 3 bathroom breaks per semester.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And we wonder why youngun's these days don't seem to give a shiat.
 
shrubber101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Being potty trained is still a thing in school right?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Just drop trou and sh*t on the floor.


Sir this an Arby's, not a Walgreens
 
invictus2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Just drop trou and sh*t on the floor.


Get Schwifty Music Video | Rick and Morty | Adult Swim
Youtube I1188GO4p1E
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: Just drop trou and sh*t on the floor.


That's what the litterboxes are for.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Insider has reached out to Dobie Junior High and the principal asking for further clarification on the bathroom policy and the reasons for limiting students' bathroom use. They did not immediately respond to the request for comment.


I always wonder about statements like that in articles.  "Well, we emailed them for comment. Then, I got up to grab a cup of coffee and ask my buddy how his weekend was.  Anyhow, whenever I got back to my desk from that like 5 minutes later there wasn't a reply, so whatevs. We'll just say they didn't respond and call it a day."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where are they supposed to OD now?
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Just drop trou and sh*t on the floor.

in the teacher's lounge. See how long that rule stays.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not that I would do such a thing
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can you sell yours?   I see a nice lesson in capitalism.  I could buy low from.other kids and sell high.  Maybe even register a few fake students just for their passes.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fine. I will use the corner of the room
 
josiahgould
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do it in a plastic bag. Leave in the front office. It's your duty to spread the Holy Turd, and I'd write letters to that fact for any student that gets in trouble.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sure, I get yelled at daily and nothing - but pee on One hall monitor and suddenly I'm banned!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nationwide student bathroom strike.

Have all students shiat their pants or on the floor in class.  And have a go fund me to give free chipotle to any student who pledges to shiat their pants or on the floor of a classroom.

Keep the bathroom strike going until Biden EOs or Congress passes a law that there is unlimited bathroom time.  Or at least one second per second of school time.  We don't want the students going super luminal and causing paradoxes by going faster than causality.

Problem solved.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"But the policy in one of my kids' classrooms had an additional incentive for not using the bathroom at all: Kids who didn't leave class to use the bathroom all year were exempt from taking the final exam."

That is the dumbest thing I've seen in education since I've been alive.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They just go in there to whack their little puds to their phones and vape juuls. Can hear their phones out in the middle school hallway "ohhh step-mom, you feel so ugh older "
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
teachers have a lot of odd things they are forced to follow.
 
olorin604
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh, when we stop expecting our schools to contain educators and started expecting free babysitters, should we really be surprised.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Just drop trou and sh*t on the floor.


A call center "let" me vomit in a trash can.
Amzon has piss bottles.
Things like this make me care less when someone snaps.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

shrubber101: Being potty trained is still a thing in school right?


So are menstrual cycles and diarrhea
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: Just drop trou and sh*t on the floor.


Pee on the seat and freely bleed if you got the pussy.
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do parents not remind their kids to go to the bathroom before they get in the car anymore? Obviously, if one has some sort of medical problem, special dispensation should be arranged. Otherwise, do your business before or after class. An allotment of four special/class time trips per semester to the lav. ought to cover those taco bell lunches for most people.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Smokin' in the Boy's Room
Youtube ufKTFeNpBdY
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jeff Bezos seen furiously taking notes.

Or did the school learn it by watching him?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

migueldelascervezas: Do parents not remind their kids to go to the bathroom before they get in the car anymore? Obviously, if one has some sort of medical problem, special dispensation should be arranged. Otherwise, do your business before or after class. An allotment of four special/class time trips per semester to the lav. ought to cover those taco bell lunches for most people.


It's not like they're in a class for four or five hours at a time.

They're in a class for an hour.  There is time in between classes.  Of course there are exceptions.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also worth noting that under "Block Scheduling" (very common practice in schools, no idea on this one), you don't have 7-8 class changes a day like many of us olds did, you're often in one classroom for 120 minutes or more.

Anyway, it's trying to toughen them up for "the real world".  Of course, if you were really trying to teach the "real world", you'd choose a third the kids who can go literally whenever they want to (a lot of us IT types), a third who can, but the teacher will keep track and passive-aggressively threaten them with a performance review, and a third who just can't.  Also, irrespective of your category, the school resource officer stands a 1-in-10 chance of beating the shiat out of you in the hall for going.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some schools in this area designate two times a day when bathrooms are unlocked and all classes on the hall may use the restroom. The justification is that the kids post video of themselves online smoking pot in the bathroom; that they fight in the bathroom; students ask to go to the restroom, but wander over to a different grade hall; and they put weird things in the toilet.

The architecture of schools is outdated and impractical. Every classroom should have a dedicated, single-occupant bathroom. Then, there would be no need for students to go into the hall to use the restroom. Fights in a single-occupant bathroom are unlikely. If something weird turns up in a toilet, a classroom full of people can identify the last person to use the restroom. Clouds of marijuana smoke are unlikely to go unnoticed. It would also drastically reduce the chances of a young lady being attacked in a restroom by an intruder that has slipped in - something that happened to the daughter of a friend in the 80's when a 30-something year old man entered a middle school and hid in the girls' restroom until a girl entered alone.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
what i experienced growing up:
elementery school:
basically go whenever you need
jr high:
expected to go in between classes(which are 50min)  or at lunch and you get 7 min in between classes.
with maybe 1-3 classes in a whole week having at most one person asking to go
high school:
same thing as jr high.


basically this was a non issue for us as best as i can tell
no one was ever denied and no one was asking a lot anyway
no special counting rules or whatever micromanagement this crap is.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Can you sell yours?   I see a nice lesson in capitalism.  I could buy low from.other kids and sell high.  Maybe even register a few fake students just for their passes.


Could happen. My daughter was hustling ketchup packets for 10 cents when the HS cafeteria took out condiments. Took me a bit to figure out why she always had 10 or 15 bucks on her.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

migueldelascervezas: Do parents not remind their kids to go to the bathroom before they get in the car anymore? Obviously, if one has some sort of medical problem, special dispensation should be arranged. Otherwise, do your business before or after class. An allotment of four special/class time trips per semester to the lav. ought to cover those taco bell lunches for most people.


Yeah, but sometimes you have to pee during the day. Maybe even poop.
 
soupafi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd take a dump on teacher's desk
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder what's it like to feel the onset of horrifying diarrhea and realize that you have no bathroom visits remaining for the semester and the class doesn't end for 45 minutes.  At that point, people can become pretty desperate.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: migueldelascervezas: Do parents not remind their kids to go to the bathroom before they get in the car anymore? Obviously, if one has some sort of medical problem, special dispensation should be arranged. Otherwise, do your business before or after class. An allotment of four special/class time trips per semester to the lav. ought to cover those taco bell lunches for most people.

It's not like they're in a class for four or five hours at a time.

They're in a class for an hour.  There is time in between classes.  Of course there are exceptions.


Frequently three minutes between classes. Can't be late more than twice a semester. And a 20 minute lunch (line's 18 minutes long, so guess who doesn't get to eat). So, yeah, fark that noise.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bruscar:  . . .  they put weird things in the toilet.

Isn't that the point?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I suspect the first time school lunch gives 50 or so people mild food poisoning, and half of the classes end up with diarrhea on the floor, they'll be re-thinking this policy.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This will be an easily won lawsuit.
 
