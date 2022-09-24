 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   I dropped my new iPhone. EVERYBODY PANIC   (jalopnik.com) divider line
41
    More: Fail, Genius Bar, Apple Store, Apple Inc., back of the phone, Apple fanboy, IPhone, App Store, Steve Jobs  
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I use a Quad Lock case and mounting system.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farts 4 life
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents are scumbags only old idiots forgot that
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats an ad.gif
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what? He could just call his family, and tell them he didn't... wait, never mind.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Groovy

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the writer wanted me to know he has the latest phone and a Harley electric motorcycle.
Mission accomplished I suppose.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Thats an ad.gif



i don't think so. instead i think it was just the most amazing coincidence ever that someone who rides, writes, and has a new Apple iphone14, also had an apparently really crappy phone mount on their expensive new Livewire EM.
Cause of course after shelling out for the hot new phone and hot new electric motorcycle, he was so broke he had to risk his new iphone to the cheap-o substandard brand phone mount that is so cheap it is unworthy of mentioning the brand name of.

No really what how's that not what's real here?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thankful for this article. Should the day ever come where I own an iphone 14 I will immediately turn off this feature
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Thats an ad.gif


It's like 6 ads.

"I love riding my 2022 Livewire One"

"My Cardo bluetooth helmet speakers announced"

"Normally, a Peak Design case is incredible in every situation"

"This iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra crash detection feature is great"
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Parents are scumbags only old idiots forgot that


Huh?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2022 problems.

/the year, not the number of.
 
maestro8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: This is why I use a Quad Lock case and mounting system.


Thanks for spamming this advertisement with another advertisement!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: HighlanderRPI: Thats an ad.gif

It's like 6 ads.

"I love riding my 2022 Livewire One"

"My Cardo bluetooth helmet speakers announced"

"Normally, a Peak Design case is incredible in every situation"

"This iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra crash detection feature is great"


Yo Dawg... We put an ad in your ad...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I put my phone in my pocket, and that's where it stays until I get to where I'm going.

Anyone calls me...that's what voicemail is for. I can always answer a text later, as well.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor iPhone was just calling for help. Siri has a soul people, did anyone stop to think about how she fared in the mishap?
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maestro8: HeadbangerSmurf: This is why I use a Quad Lock case and mounting system.

Thanks for spamming this advertisement with another advertisement!


Welcome to Fark?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a 12

/It just sorta sits there
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: HighlanderRPI: Thats an ad.gif

It's like 6 ads.

"I love riding my 2022 Livewire One"

"My Cardo bluetooth helmet speakers announced"

"Normally, a Peak Design case is incredible in every situation"

"This iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra crash detection feature is great"


Don't forget his tech start up that is totally viable.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made through the first two paragraphs before I wished he had crashed and stopped reading.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Thats an ad.gif


An ad for another stupid iPhone feature?
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: waxbeans: Parents are scumbags only old idiots forgot that

Huh?


Don't bother.  It's not worth your time.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You were going to wait in line for six hours to ibuy a new iPhone the very next time Apple released one anyhow. Just use a droid or something else that is less bougie until that happens.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the author someone with no real pockets?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: 2022 problems.

/the year, not the number of.


But a biatch ain't one.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I think the writer wanted me to know he has the latest phone and a Harley electric motorcycle.
Mission accomplished I suppose.


I did the Harley demo days for the live wire, I'm 90% certain it has a phone  glovebox so this doesn't happen and you can charge it there...
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another one that should not be green.

RED. Do it. Nuke this article and thread.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the first person to drop their iPhone 14 into the Grand Canyon and end up kicking off a $35M search party effort.
 
Vern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I can't wait for the first person to drop their iPhone 14 into the Grand Canyon and end up kicking off a $35M search party effort.


I thought you were going to say "and then tries to catch it".
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love riding motorcycles, but not as much as I love my family.

And yet you still ride a motorcycle.

/I wouldn't sweat a false alarm about the crash. iat'll be true soon enough.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Could be worse. The phone could have immediately reported you dead to your employer, insurance companies, and utility providers.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Serves you right dummy. There's no scenario here that would excuse your dumbassery
 
ISO15693
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That was an Ad
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You gotta do what you gotta doo.

video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Could be worse. The phone could have immediately reported you dead to your employer, insurance companies, and utility providers.


I mean if my life insurance policy wants to pay out to my wife based on nothing more than a text from my phone, who am I to argue. I could use a few more days off work too.
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 426x532]


Making the phone scream when in free fall is a brilliant feature. Just think of how many idiots would willingly throw their $1,000 new toy across the room to hear it scream for a laugh. If enough people do it I guarantee you'll get plenty of sales for replacement screens and new phones after they broke the old one being stupid.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ISO15693: That was an Ad


Even the comments are full of brand names.

I hate this timeline so much. I'm just going to get off my Verizon FIOS internet and watch ESPN college football on my LG OLED television in Dolby Surround.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vern: gameshowhost: I can't wait for the first person to drop their iPhone 14 into the Grand Canyon and end up kicking off a $35M search party effort.

I thought you were going to say "and then tries to catch it".


Well. There are lots of things I can't wait for.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought Harley guys had Blackberries.
 
