(Twitter) Today's hot statistic sure to go unchallenged: women apparently kick men's asses at reading
48
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That just says women need to read 51 more books to become as smart as the men.


GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's so much I want to dig into in that number. How does it work historically, how are we defining book, do we mean completely vs. partially, how much counts for partially, does re-reading a book count as a second book or not...

/Also, I'm assuming this is based off survey numbers instead of someone actually tracking the number of books being read.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: There's so much I want to dig into in that number. How does it work historically, how are we defining book, do we mean completely vs. partially, how much counts for partially, does re-reading a book count as a second book or not...

/Also, I'm assuming this is based off survey numbers instead of someone actually tracking the number of books being read.


simpler explanation.... women live longer... enough to account for those extra books.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My six year old granddaughter reads at a fourth grade level. Lots of English and Literature college majors in my family, going back to the 1930s. She was a voracious reader during the pandemic, reading lots of books that her 9 and 12 year old brothers would read.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL I have more books than that on my phone
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is no way the average person is reading 735 or 684 books in their lifetimes.  I'd wager that half the population in this country has read fewer than 20 books in their entire lives, including the time when they were in school.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The women are undercounting and the men are lying. The only male I've ever known who was as voracious reader as I am was my father.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How would one even arrive at this conclusion?  Surveys?  I wouldn't be able to definitively say how many books I read in a given year, much less extrapolating that to a lifetime.  I have read full length novels in a single day (not often) when I was younger.  Now, depending on my level of free time, opportunity, and ability to mentally focus, I could take over a month or a couple of weeks.

It wouldn't surprise me that women as a whole read more books than men. That also doesn't account for quality though.  If a woman reads 10 True Blood and Fifty Shades novels, vs. one guy's Dostoyevsky, is it really meaningful to note the disparity without getting behind the data?  I think it's better to operate with the intuition that women read a bit more than present a "statistic" that is based on bullshiat and shows that men read 93 percent as many books as women.  Better to take each person individually on matters such as this than try to interpret the world based on "statistics" like this one.  I've known too many female and male dullards as well as females and males that make me feel like a dullard to draw a line one way or the other.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I have read all the way through the discworld books at least 5 or 6 times. How many books is that?
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My parents' walls were covered in bookshelves when I was a kid. Mostly science fiction and fantasy, and everything Dick Francis or Louis L'Amour wrote, and some other stuff like Tarzan and Travis McGee.  When I was old enough, I would browse the shelves looking for something interesting, and check with my mom to see if my find was ok. The local library was pitiful in comparison.  (I recognize that I read probably an actual ton of very sexist bullshiat, but I turned out ok.) (One time Mom forgot a chunk of a storyline, and I got so squicked out that I asked permission to throw that book away. She said yes.)

My question is how the fark people like my parents count how many books they've read. Say one a week for 80 years? That's over 4000.

Back of the envelope, to average down to 700: to balance one of my parents, you need five people to really not read much.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That statistic feels made up.
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All those extras are housewives reading Harlequin.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: If I have read all the way through the discworld books at least 5 or 6 times. How many books is that?


It depends.  How many of them were chained down in the library?

portnoyd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
alex10294
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They have more time to read when they're sitting at home doing nothing while the men make the money.

/My wife works and reads more than I do.   I watch YouTube restoration videos.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From when I was about 10 to 22, I was probably reading 10 books a month. I don't think I've read a book in the last ten years though. But I have watched nearly everything on every streaming service-- sometimes there are subtitles, does that count?
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wonder what the ratio is between men and women re: time spent sitting on the toilet. I bet there's a correlation.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

alex10294: They have more time to read when they're sitting at home doing nothing while the men make the money.

/My wife works and reads more than I do.   I watch YouTube restoration videos.


Axes and hammers do not need to be that shiny.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: That statistic feels made up.


Eh, 69% of all statistics are made up anyway.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Based on average life expectancy for men, that's like 8-9 books a year. Who the fark were they polling that reads that many books?

I'm 53 and I read a few that I had to for school but that was it. My lifetime total is probably at like 6.
 
Creoena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What do they define as a book?  Do those little children's books count?

Does this count?

What about this?
If you're an adult, does this count?
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Men read an average of 684 books in a lifetime? Isaac Asimov wrote almost that many.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: There is no way the average person is reading 735 or 684 books in their lifetimes.  I'd wager that half the population in this country has read fewer than 20 books in their entire lives, including the time when they were in school.


I don't know.  I finish at minimum a book a week, and that's not even really pushing it.  When the weather's crappy, it's often a couple books or more.  (various lengths, various subjects)  I don't doubt that people read a lot, lot less, but I know some people read many times that number.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: There is no way the average person is reading 735 or 684 books in their lifetimes.  I'd wager that half the population in this country has read fewer than 20 books in their entire lives, including the time when they were in school.


Applying the sanity test, that would be about 10 books a year for every year.  If you are a parent, there are years you are lucky to read the cereal box.  So to make up, some years your going to have to read a book every two weeks or so.

Plus I've observed that people who read books don't tend to hang around with people who don't, except possibly being accidentally forced to co-exist with them in a work or similar setting.

Plus, as runs with mutts observed, people who read books tend to read a lot of books.  So the number 735 is just the total number of books that were read in the people surveyed divided by the number of people surveyed.

The only valid takeaway is that women read somewhat more than men, or, read thinner books.
 
Number 216
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Could this be the main reason why conservatives want to burn and ban books?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, I'm over 600 books just in terms of what I could remember to list on Goodreads, and while it probably does capture most of the books I read as an adult, there are many hundreds more I read as a child.

And I've got hopefully four or so more good decades left, plus when I retire I will have more time to read.
 
Bondith
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of the likely reasons the other boys picked on me at school is that I was literate.  When the class would go to the library, I'd come back with actual books, and they'd get dirt bike magazine so they could look at the pictures.

I can believe this statistic.  It's not that all men are reading less, it's the meatheads dragging our average down.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: There's so much I want to dig into in that number. How does it work historically, how are we defining book, do we mean completely vs. partially, how much counts for partially, does re-reading a book count as a second book or not...

/Also, I'm assuming this is based off survey numbers instead of someone actually tracking the number of books being read.


Weird.  I remember being second in my first grade class to hit "100 books read".  A girl was first, although some of the older neighborhood kids mentioned that her "books" were those silly pamplets in the back of the class that replaced any multisyllabic word "popcorn" for example with a picture.  Where did they get the data?  Is it trustworty?  I doubt library books checked out would be valid, or Amazon purchases.

I also have to wonder what the median and variance of the arithmetic mean.  Lets just say that I moved a few years ago and half my stuff by *volume* were books (don't ask how it comes out by weight).  I've read almost all of them, and plenty of books from the library (and occasionally lose some from my book hoard, although not often).  From various threads, I'm hardly unique in farkers on this.  On the other hand there are plenty of people who haven't read a book since school and dodged most of the books they were supposed to read then.

Any guesses where this guy fell in the data for the twit?

Buying Books as a Hobby vs Reading as a Hobby
Youtube kY4JKCOu9FI
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Check back in a decade or three. I'll bet in an era of blogs, substacks, tiktoks, YouTube videos, streaming services, and all the other internet time sinks those numbers plunge, assuming they're even accurate to begin with.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hate this kind of nonsense, using one measure to make inferences about something.
I only read 1-2 books each year but I'm constantly reading short form informational articles. My wife probably reads 8-10 books a year but it's all fiction. Does that make her a better reader or smarter for some reason?
I don't see any useful information that can be pulled from this kind of study.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't see what reading has to do with women licking my arse.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
threedingers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As the parent of two daughters and a son, can confirm.

Felix Tekat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm easily over 2000, and no, audiobooks don't count.

Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Uchiha_Cycliste: If I have read all the way through the discworld books at least 5 or 6 times. How many books is that?

It depends.  How many of them were chained down in the library?

/Ook?


Now that I think about it. I might well have read the little one "where's my cow" many hundreds, if not a thousand times. It's our most taped book.
 
HoveringFungus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For what its worth, I think this is meaningless without a page count/difficulty level. Old girlfriend once had me read the twilights so we could talk about them. The four part series was done in a week. Even though I know as a fact the service manual for a CT system has fewer pages, it took the better part of months to finish iat cover to cover, and I was paid to go to a class and learn about said system with the tech man on hand for reference for 3 weeks of that time (only the text, not counting part diagrams and schematics). Reading one absolutely will make you more knowledgeable about a host of things, and the others absolutely will not.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: That also doesn't account for quality though.  If a woman reads 10 True Blood and Fifty Shades novels, vs. one guy's Dostoyevsky, is it really meaningful to note the disparity without getting behind the data?


What's a "True Blood"? Are you into some sort of vampire romance novels?

Having read the classics, I'd have to say that Fifty Shades may be an improvement over Dostoyevsky. I haven't read 50 Shades but, honestly, most of the "classics" seem to be considered that because there were only about three writers in the world at the time, so you had to pick the one that was least terrible. It's no wonder that many people stop reading as soon as it's not required for classes.

I used to read a book or two a day in high school, because I hadn't discovered alcohol yet. Books were my drug! I cleaned out all of the local libraries of their science fiction and fantasy works, and had to start settling for biographies and exotic travelogues.

Of course, books were much shorter then, and you could expect to carry a paperback or two without straining your back. The modern monstrosities are probably daunting to young people.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If someone Tweeted it, it must be true.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Boys go to college to get more knowledge

Girls go to Jupiter to get more stupider
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Maybe you should drive: There is no way the average person is reading 735 or 684 books in their lifetimes.  I'd wager that half the population in this country has read fewer than 20 books in their entire lives, including the time when they were in school.


10 books a year is a trivially small number. I literally had courses where I read 20 books a semester. It takes like 5 hours for an average person to read a book. How farking illiterate are you?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That 735 includes things like 50 Shades of Grey, Twilight, and Nicholas Sparks, so take it for what it's worth.
 
