(CBS News)   74-year-old woman working at Circle K pushed man who came behind counter. Man arrested and pleads guilty to menacing with deadly weapon. Guess what happened to the woman. (w/ surveillance video)   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, years 74-year-old Mary Moreno, Knife, deadly weapon, Robbery, Arrest, deadly weapon charge, Doing It, Lawsuit  
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Store policy is to let people steal shiat. She tried to prevent it, exposing herself to injury for protecting goods which the owners of the goods are fine with losing.

She's a hot-headed dumbass.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Surprised she didn't grab him by the ear and drag him out while telling him he's a naughty boy

/Don't fark with Gam-gam
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, what was the corporate policy for what she should have done when threatened with death. (Any damage to a 74 year old is likely to result in death.)

Also, why was a 74 year old working? Oh yeah, this is America so people can't afford to retire.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She fixes the cable?
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lame things are afoot at the Circle K.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Store clerks are odd people.  They do a crappy job. And have piss poor attitudes. And pick the oddest times to over do their jobs. fark all of them all the time.
 
danvon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: She fixes the cable?


Don't be fatuous, Peter.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess the circle-k handbook says "Lay back and think of England." On the other hand, if you work at circle-k, you must know that your value to management is far less than those candy bars.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Store clerks are odd people.  They do a crappy job. And have piss poor attitudes. And pick the oddest times to over do their jobs. fark all of them all the time.


Maybe it's your attitude that makes their attitude piss poor. Try being nice to them. Sometimes, they're nice to you.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Store clerks are odd people.  They do a crappy job. And have piss poor attitudes. And pick the oddest times to over do their jobs. fark all of them all the time.


I'm guessing you got fired for employee theft.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Store clerks are odd people.  They do a crappy job. And have piss poor attitudes. And pick the oddest times to over do their jobs. fark all of them all the time.


Give them a break -- they have to deal with people like you.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

another one of them: waxbeans: Store clerks are odd people.  They do a crappy job. And have piss poor attitudes. And pick the oddest times to over do their jobs. fark all of them all the time.

I'm guessing you got fired for employee theft.


Why would anyone steal employees from a convenience store?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone will start a go-fund-me and she'll have enough money to......

Still OK to try robbing a place.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Store clerks are odd people.  They do a crappy job. And have piss poor attitudes. And pick the oddest times to over do their jobs. fark all of them all the time.


You want to have a store clerk orgy? Strange. Well, whatever floats your boat.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Store policy is to let people steal shiat. She tried to prevent it, exposing herself to injury for protecting goods which the owners of the goods are fine with losing.

She's a hot-headed dumbass.


The company values her life more than a packet of cigarettes.  She does not.  Actually, the company is more worried about her being in intensive care: AD&D benefits are much cheaper than any stay in the hospital.  But anybody more concerned about a packet of cigarettes than what a brandished weapon can do to them really has poor judgement.

[long not-so-CSB that doesn't fit the slashie format]
Worked in a similar situation not too long ago (Royal Farms).  One guy was trying to steal chicken and this annoyed an employee (forgot how, probably trying to pick up someone else's chicken.  Or claiming the ticket was lost or something).  Eventually "customer"/thief challenged employee to go outside, employee followed and got cold-cocked, eventually pleading for his life (or at least no more beating).  We all got a reminder about corporate policy and an additional lesson from the giant assistant manager to "if you have to get in a street fight, at least bring a weapon" (don't think he specifically mentioned the chicken carving knife that is always in the back).

Don't  think he was fired immediately, but he was out in a few weeks.  And there was that one arsehole employee who just had to taunt him about it (I think said employee was gone before our brave fighter).
[/not-so-CSB]

/fortunately have the proverbial "real job" now
//it was a hoot during covid (no, not really.  Probably showing up is as much a judgement error as the woman in TFA).
///manager threw out anyone without a mask.  Plenty would argue about it, but none long enough to be there when the police showed up (one missed it by under a minute).
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Store policy is to let people steal shiat. She tried to prevent it, exposing herself to injury for protecting goods which the owners of the goods are fine with losing.

She's a hot-headed dumbass.


Letting people steal is one thing, but helping them by giving them cigarettes when you know they won't pay is something else - probably also cause for firing an employee.

Sometimes ya' gotta side with the employee simply because they were right. Give the poor old woman some paid time off for having to deal with that. (I can dream).

So be nice to the people behind the counter. They've probably been dealing with jerks all day.

You know how cops like to say they never know if the person they just pulled over is a violent cop-killer?   Well, every time a customer walks through the door to a Circle K the employees don't know if they're a violent convenience store clerk killer.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lifeless: another one of them: waxbeans: Store clerks are odd people.  They do a crappy job. And have piss poor attitudes. And pick the oddest times to over do their jobs. fark all of them all the time.

I'm guessing you got fired for employee theft.

Why would anyone steal employees from a convenience store?


What else is worth stealing from a convenience store?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For those who DNRTFA, the man had two knives and went behind the counter.  That goes beyond defending store resources and into "defending your own life" territory and she reacted as well as anyone would, anywhere.   The management is in the wrong here, 100%.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like the store could use a little pyrotechnic remodeling to go along with having asshat new owners.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She hit him in the face with Twisted Tea?
gossiponthis.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: So, what was the corporate policy for what she should have done when threatened with death. (Any damage to a 74 year old is likely to result in death.)

Also, why was a 74 year old working? Oh yeah, this is America so people can't afford to retire.


Being murdered while on the clock is against corporate policy and subject to immediate dismissal.
 
darkone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: The company values her life more than a packet of cigarettes. She does not. Actually, the company is more worried about her being in intensive care: AD&D benefits are much cheaper than any stay in the hospital. But anybody more concerned about a packet of cigarettes than what a brandished weapon can do to them really has poor judgement.


The store cared so much about her life that they scheduled a 74 year old women to work late nights by herself. Yeah they cared a lot. They care a lot about lawsuits. They don't give a damn about her or you or anyone else. As was said above she did not push the man until he came behind the counter and which point she could reasonably assume she was in danger.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlyingJ: She hit him in the face with Twisted Tea?
[gossiponthis.com image 696x365]


I'll give the kid the this, he took the shot and stayed on his feet.

Also, your user handle checks out.
 
