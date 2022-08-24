 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   Woman visits public library website and then.....oh my   (wavy.com) divider line
19
    More: Awkward, Domain Name System, library card, Hampton mom, Heather Young, city of Hampton, Robin McCormick, Hampton Communications Strategist, HAMPTON  
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pubic library trifecta in play.

Er, "public." "Public" library trifecta in play.
 
olorin604
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stop with the "just imagine if kids had found this," kids are amoral little monsters with access to the Internet. They have all seen more than you want to imagine.

Except you, your little precious is the one child in the history of children who has seen nothing you didn't want them to.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

King Something: Pubic library trifecta in play.

Er, "public." "Public" library trifecta in play.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ohmygerd I found a legal adult business online, let me call the news!

/is not a thought that should cross anyone's mind.
// more than likely your kids know much better sites anyway.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How can you have five kids and still be a prude?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have questions.
What did she buy?
What's the website?
 
invictus2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Norm: " The kids mentioned it was more entertaining than looking to check out a book."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

olorin604: Stop with the "just imagine if kids had found this," kids are amoral little monsters with access to the Internet. They have all seen more than you want to imagine.

Except you, your little precious is the one child in the history of children who has seen nothing you didn't want them to.


When I was almost six, a friend of my older brother showed me in a library book, the word "penis"   No pictures, drawing or anything, just the word.  He was eight or nine.  I've lived with that word ever since.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok, so is that CRT or SEL?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

King Something: Pubic library trifecta in play.

Er, "public." "Public" library trifecta in play.


Go to the library and look up trifecta
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA: "Young messaged the library and got a response apologizing and telling her IT was working on it.

She also reached out to 10 On Your Side."

...because, of course she farking did.

News Flash: the world is not as outraged about this as you are pretending to be, Karen.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well story time with someone in a gimp suit reading "Horton hires a Ho" would be entertaining.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://hampton.gov/100/Libraries  the one in question.
https://hamptonpubliclibrary.com/   looks like a placeholder, or somebody's personal web for the library.  Can't tell which "Hampton" it might be.
[fark won't let me post bad URLs] hamptonpubiclibrary.com  can't be reached.

Any guesses on the "right" URL?

Sleeper_agent: How can you have five kids and still be a prude?


You never had friends who had kids?  Do what I say not what I did (but they will anyway) is pretty much how human parenting has worked for recorded history.

[just apropos of nothing: today's "Zits"]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We oughta file that under "Educational" too... oughtn't we?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was afraid this would be another story about a Republican thinking they had found pornography in a library.  It's actually a library patron who did find porn when she tried to visit her library's website.

By the way, anyone remember the story about Patmos library?

A Mich. library refused to remove an LGBTQ book. The town defunded it.

They said bookshelves meant for young readers featured same-sex pornography.

Go Fund Me Page: Fund Patmos Library in Jamestown, MI for 2023

September 19, 2022 by John Chrastka, Beneficiary
It is amazing when people who care about libraries and the First Amendment come together to support a cause like the Patmos Library. We have exceeded our goal and are ending this fundraising campaign. With your help, we raised nearly $265,000 to help preserve and protect the library. Thank you for this amazing support for our little library
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

olorin604: Stop with the "just imagine if kids had found this," kids are amoral little monsters with access to the Internet. They have all seen more than you want to imagine.

Except you, your little precious is the one child in the history of children who has seen nothing you didn't want them to.


Sorry your kid sucks
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"It's embarrassing! This is not something the city of Hampton ever wanted to do," Hampton Communications Strategist, Robin McCormick told us. (...) We learned today from a WAVY reporter that the old web address now goes to a retail site that you don't want your kids to see - and may not want to see yourself (...)"

Gee

Finding sex shop or sex toys "embarrassing" tells me everything I need to know about you, your city and your morals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
midmodan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
scruffythecat:

What's the website?

The important question here.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Well story time with someone in a gimp suit reading "Horton hires a Ho" would be entertaining.


I used to do that, there was a problem with my demonstration of a trunk
 
