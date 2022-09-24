 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Now we've done it, Putin is taking personal operational command of the Ukraine war and has ordered Kherson held. Oh Noes   (caliber.az) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Very reminiscent of that 40s guy with his troops in Russia. No lesson learned. History repeats itself.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe next up Putin should personally lead the charge.

Except he won't, because he's a cowardly thug.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

BRILLIANT!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
lol, he's definitely reached Downfall levels of desperation. Steiner will save him.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Sir! Message from Putin!"
*Commander reads message: "Hold Kherson, no matter what."*
Looks up. "Well, there it is Lieutenant, the dumbest thing I have read all day."
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what are the odds Putin has a personal doctor shooting him up with some sort of special cocktail with at least some of the following:  cocaine, speed, PCP, lithium, ivermectin, extract made from bear testicles, the spice melange, adrenochrome, and possibly dopamine agonists?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leading from the Rear. Always popular, that method.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As soon as he sniffs fresh air, he is dead
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little boom boom  here, a big boom boom there . Who doesn't like a big arse in life.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forward he cried, from the rear.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when you thought the invasion couldn't be more poorly led...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should go there on horseback while shirtless. You know, to raise morale.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cewley: Very reminiscent of that 40s guy with his troops in Russia. No lesson learned. History repeats itself.


I was going to go more meme-y with it, and ask, "You know who else took personal command of military operations?"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know how Hitler tied his shoes? In little Nazis.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: Cewley: Very reminiscent of that 40s guy with his troops in Russia. No lesson learned. History repeats itself.

I was going to go more meme-y with it, and ask, "You know who else took personal command of military operations?"


Darth Vader?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I hear the cries of ethnic Poles in Kaliningrad! I think NATO should take it over and arrange a vote on restoring it to Poland!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a man!
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Know how Hitler tied his shoes? In little Nazis.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ejwsod36
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amish Tech Support: Forward he cried, from the rear.


I think we all know which one is Pink.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure hope somebody would put Putin near a window or near some stairs already. This war is pointless and only causes misery to everyone involved.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: So what are the odds Putin has a personal doctor shooting him up with some sort of special cocktail with at least some of the following:  cocaine, speed, PCP, lithium, ivermectin, extract made from bear testicles, the spice melange, adrenochrome, and possibly dopamine agonists?


Can you hook a brother up?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Putin...has ordered Kherson held."

Damn fine idea, Poots! Damn fine! Weird that no else thought of it before you did but, hey: that's why you're the boss!
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of you will die as a result of this.
But that's a price I'm willing to pay
-Signed Vlad.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Maybe next up Putin should personally lead the charge.

Except he won't, because he's a cowardly thug.


The East, the West - everywhere. Everywhere, in all ages it's that one same story over and over, with superficial variations - someone (or some small number of people) who already has everything still wants more and is willing to burn the lives and/or joy of others until they get it, with the society's structure FACILITATING IT.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: lol, he's definitely reached Downfall levels of desperation. Steiner will save him.


My Tsar... Steiner...

Steiner was fragged by his new conscripts when he told them there were no washing machines left.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a fan of war but it does look like fun to push the little thingies around the map table with the thingie-pusher, so I kinda understand.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worry that there is a fair chance Putin nukes Kherson once it becomes clear that the Russians cant hold it.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hold Kherson" isn't a choice.

The choice is lose Kherson in an organized or disorganized fashion.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Know how Hitler tied his shoes? In little Nazis.


My wife is now screaming at me and threatening firing squad for telling that. Thanks a lot.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This week on The History Channel's Military Blunders; "The War in Ukraine" ...
 
Gestalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty soon he'll be ordering around divisions that no longer exist.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Strategic planning" 🤔

Looks more like Russia is playing Oprah with "and you get a bunch of tanks and munitions that we ran away from."
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: I'm not a fan of war but it does look like fun to push the little thingies around the map table with the thingie-pusher, so I kinda understand.


And if you eat at the giant conference table Putin loves, you can hook the salt from anywhere. It's now a thingie-puller.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: pehvbot: So what are the odds Putin has a personal doctor shooting him up with some sort of special cocktail with at least some of the following:  cocaine, speed, PCP, lithium, ivermectin, extract made from bear testicles, the spice melange, adrenochrome, and possibly dopamine agonists?

Can you hook a brother up?


"Mama don't take - my dopamine away..."
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 мать,

No Quarter (Remaster)
Youtube wdqDmJbm2eY
 
CRM119
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: So what are the odds Putin has a personal doctor shooting him up with some sort of special cocktail with at least some of the following:  cocaine, speed, PCP, lithium, ivermectin, extract made from bear testicles, the spice melange, adrenochrome, and possibly dopamine agonists?


And METHODIST
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Emposter: I worry that there is a fair chance Putin nukes Kherson once it becomes clear that the Russians cant hold it.


If he launches one single nuke it is the end of him and Russia.
 
HighOnCraic [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP, Kherson.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But what a way to go!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is in charge of annexing Russia and turning it into a climate change refuge?
If it doesn't get done in the next month or so, we'll have to drag this out til May.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Emposter: I worry that there is a fair chance Putin nukes Kherson once it becomes clear that the Russians cant hold it.


At the rate they're going it'll have to be hauled in by mule team and set off with a really long fuse.
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia and the US trying their hardest to turn Ukraine into Afghanistan 2 for both of their defense industries' profits.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cewley: Very reminiscent of that 40s guy with his troops in Russia. No lesson learned. History repeats itself.


And deploying troops right before winter. For some reason this all seems strangely familiar but I can't quite put my finger on it. 🤔
 
snoproblem
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Emposter: I worry that there is a fair chance Putin nukes Kherson once it becomes clear that the Russians cant hold it.


If he does, Moscow is next.  He knows it, too.

And NATO's nukes still work.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putin needs to start working on his insanity defense, otherwise history books are going default to "stupid".
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Porous Horace: I'm not a fan of war but it does look like fun to push the little thingies around the map table with the thingie-pusher, so I kinda understand.

And if you eat at the giant conference table Putin loves, you can hook the salt from anywhere. It's now a thingie-puller.


Wow, they're great!
War or no - I'm gettin' me a thingie-pusher-puller.
 
