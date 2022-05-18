 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Judge says Arizona can roll back abortion laws to 1864, still undecided if women should be able to vote or have jobs   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Roe v. Wade, White House, Republican-led states, Abortion, lack of exemptions, decision, medical conditions, Pro-choice  
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Live in a fascist police state, expect fascist laws.
 
Electrify
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here is hoping Arizona's blue(ish) shift in 2020 carries over to the midterms.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
AZ is a hellhole, trying to compete with TX. I know from experience.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The judge did not say this.

The judge ruled that existing law, which was paused when Roe v Wade was decided, was in force after that law was overturned.

People with an agenda like to twist facts and make clickbait headlines, and Fark has never met hate speech it didn't green light - but read the article and learn the actual facts.
 
ansius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let's see what the Founding Fathers thought of abortion...

Oh look, Ben Franklin wrote a manual that described how to have an abortion at home: https://www.npr.org/2022/05/18/1099542962/abortion-ben-franklin-roe-wade-supreme-court-leak
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1864.  At least Cocaine and Morphine will be legal

/A little too early for Heroin, but it probably would have been OK too
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
and now you got far-right group camp out at ballot drop boxes with the blessings of local sheriff to intimidate voters, all because of a fake docufilm 2000 mules

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kkinnison: and now you got far-right group camp out at ballot drop boxes with the blessings of local sheriff to intimidate voters, all because of a fake docufilm 2000 mules

[Fark user image image 583x904]
[Fark user image image 850x1327]


Wonder how much government assistance these folks live on tbh
 
vestona22
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: The judge did not say this.

The judge ruled that existing law, which was paused when Roe v Wade was decided, was in force after that law was overturned.

People with an agenda like to twist facts and make clickbait headlines, and Fark has never met hate speech it didn't green light - but read the article and learn the actual facts.


Wait!  You mean laws mean things?????
 
strathmeyer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: The judge did not say this.

The judge ruled that existing law, which was paused when Roe v Wade was decided, was in force after that law was overturned.

People with an agenda like to twist facts and make clickbait headlines, and Fark has never met hate speech it didn't green light - but read the article and learn the actual facts.


I guess the comedy here is that Conservatives can't tell what a joke is?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
of course women in Arizona can vote and hold jobs, if their fathers or husbands permit it.  it's a family matter that shouldn't be up to the state. women are private property, not communal property- we live in a Christian society, thankyouverymuch
 
