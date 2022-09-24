 Skip to content
(CNN)   Beware the Wrath of Ian   (cnn.com)
37
•       •       •

rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All he has to do is put it in a plane for Martha's Vineyard.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: All he has to do is put it in a plane for Martha's Vineyard.


Maybe the storm will pick him up and drop him somewhere.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: rnatalie: All he has to do is put it in a plane for Martha's Vineyard.

Maybe the storm will pick him up and drop him somewhere.


He hasn't been the same since the house fell on his sister.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeathSanta will ride out the storm at a critical RNC meeting in Tempe
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IAAAAAANNNNNNN!!!

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God: Fark you Florida

media.cnn.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: DeathSanta will ride out the storm at a critical RNC meeting in Tempe


Where he will try to raise funds for his 2024 run for the White House.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extra scary for Florida because this time the hurricane is transgender.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm innocent!
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: God: Fark you Florida

[media.cnn.com image 504x282]


Have we tried redrawing the course with a sharpie?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ian's just a minor threat.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok Floridians don't go all socialist on us now and ask the feds for financial assistance. Hey, maybe Desantis can bus you to Marthas Vineyard if you take a direct hit and lose everything.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG has declassified nukes to take Ian out.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: God: Fark you Florida

[media.cnn.com image 504x282]


You can tell God has it in for you if he's willing to destroy Cuba and a chunk of the Eastern seaboard just to screw you over. God isn't a nice person.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be a shame if the hive of scum and villainy that is the Cayman Islands were to be wiped off the map
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Having lived there a couple of times, this one doesn't look like it will be a bad one. Power is going to be out for a few days and there will be spotty flooding. But I could name five or six storms in the last 10 years that were worse than this is shaping up to be.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jjorsett: God isn't a nice person.



Oh, so you follow him on Twitter?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: TFG has declassified nukes to take Ian out.


Aside from the radiation... I would love to see the effect of a nuke directly in the eye.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let's go, Ian! Wipe that shiatty state off the map!
 
BareNinja
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, that Ian guy is an asshole...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Mr. Fuzzypaws: TFG has declassified nukes to take Ian out.

Aside from the radiation... I would love to see the effect of a nuke directly in the eye.



A squeaker from god that he lit on fire.

*poot*
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Mr. Fuzzypaws: TFG has declassified nukes to take Ian out.

Aside from the radiation... I would love to see the effect of a nuke directly in the eye.


You'll go blind doing that.
 
sxacho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Grocery shopping today in Sarasota was pretty chill. All the big jugs of water were gone, but otherwise, it wasn't terribly different from a regular grocery trip. And I appreciated that.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cat 2/3... whatever. Unless it stops and dumps rain for several days this is a non-event.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What are you talking about? I just played a round of disc golf with Ian and he was friendly and polite just like he always is.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
but the winds might get as high as 40% higher than our daily afternoon storms.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Let's go, Ian! Wipe that shiatty state off the map!


Dude, that's pretty harsh.  Which state will replace Florida with its own Fark tag? There is going to be some real butthurt created when Drew annouces the choice.

/Currently stuck in Orlando due to job. Can't wait until I "retire" in Oct 25
 
JAYoung
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I want to help.
Where do I toss the paper towels?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As with most Florida hurricanes I'm looking forward to watching the idiotcam, also known as the southernmost point webcam.

https://southernmostpointwebcam.com/
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JAYoung: I want to help.
Where do I toss the paper towels?


I'm sending thoughts and prayers.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sxacho: Grocery shopping today in Sarasota was pretty chill. All the big jugs of water were gone, but otherwise, it wasn't terribly different from a regular grocery trip. And I appreciated that.


Publix today, one of the employees told me there was already a run on the bottled water. Why don't people understand the concept of refillable household bottles?

Naples FL
 
Animatronik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Ian

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WTP 2: but the winds might get as high as 40% higher than our daily afternoon storms.


It's not THAT the wind is blowing, but WHAT the wind is blowing.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 minute ago  

barefoot2008: sxacho: Grocery shopping today in Sarasota was pretty chill. All the big jugs of water were gone, but otherwise, it wasn't terribly different from a regular grocery trip. And I appreciated that.

Publix today, one of the employees told me there was already a run on the bottled water. Why don't people understand the concept of refillable household bottles?

Naples FL


Answering your question, not snarking...

Water treatment plants get over run.
Until the get back online, boil water alerts is issued.

Boil water advisories are caused by natural disasters like hurricanes and flooding.
Power is out for an undetermined amount of time (3 weeks for Irma)

Yes, I can boil water on the grill. I also have a generator so got it all covered.
Not everyone has that or the ability however.
Its a pain in the ass to boil water, wait for it to cool...etc.
That is why there is a run on bottled water before a hurricane.
/lifestraw - not everyone is aware they exist
 
Trainspotr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
