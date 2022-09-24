 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSVN Miami)   Two men in Florida allegedly argue over whose turn it is at karaoke. What's the worst that could happen?   (wsvn.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, Sunbeam Television, WSVN, Bullet, Firearm, WHDH-TV, English-language films, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Copyright  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2022 at 2:33 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shootings are boring. It's Florida. I figured they'd swing alligators or meth addicts at each other
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of them sings "What's Up" by 4 Non Blondes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops are interviewing witnesses, hoping someone will sing
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Florid so, Death.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the victim was going to do Journey, then I can understand. NOBODY wants that song.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Young Ones S1E03 Boring Rik Mayall Do any of you lot know
Youtube d_5k0ZK4I7g
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Standing his ground, that's all. Nobody needs to hear "Wake Me Up (Before You Go Go)" ever again .
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Standing his ground, that's all. Nobody needs to hear "Wake Me Up (Before You Go Go)" ever again .


CSB. That's the last song on my morning 80s-90s playlist to get me out of bed and pumped for work. The playlist lasts exactly from the moment I walk out the door to the 15-minute bus ride to walking in the office.

It starts with the Top Gun theme song. The last two songs are "I Am the One and Only" and then "Wake Me Up (Before You Go Go)." In the middle, there are songs like AC/DC's "If You Want Blood," The Cult's "She Sells Sanctuary," and Jimmy Eat World's "The Middle."

(The cool thing about wearing a mask is that no one on the bus would see me lip sync.)

People might laugh, but as some with some depression and anxiety, I need that music to get me out of bed and then actually smiling as I get to work.

End CSB.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Two men in Florida allegedly argue over whose turn it is at karaoke. What's the worst that could happen?
They destroy a perfectly good Laser Disc player?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Docking to Dokken, Subby.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He really wanted to sing " I did it my way " ..
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's "Stand By Your Man" not "Stand Your Ground"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kfs.ioView Full Size


Looks like he picked the wrong song...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why was it necessary to tell us the ethnicity of the men fighting?
/ Also, "Cars also took damage as bullet holes and damaged glass was seen in the aftermath."
... were seen, not was seen. Subject verb agreement, 7 News.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gangsta-rap should not be performed as karaoke.

Except by this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/and then only in the sigature 'lounge crooner' style
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Standing his ground, that's all. Nobody needs to hear "Wake Me Up (Before You Go Go)" ever again .


bostonguy: roddikinsathome: Standing his ground, that's all. Nobody needs to hear "Wake Me Up (Before You Go Go)" ever again .

CSB. That's the last song on my morning 80s-90s playlist to get me out of bed and pumped for work. The playlist lasts exactly from the moment I walk out the door to the 15-minute bus ride to walking in the office.

It starts with the Top Gun theme song. The last two songs are "I Am the One and Only" and then "Wake Me Up (Before You Go Go)." In the middle, there are songs like AC/DC's "If You Want Blood," The Cult's "She Sells Sanctuary," and Jimmy Eat World's "The Middle."

(The cool thing about wearing a mask is that no one on the bus would see me lip sync.)

People might laugh, but as some with some depression and anxiety, I need that music to get me out of bed and then actually smiling as I get to work.

End CSB.


Harmless fun thing does the job?   Mission accomplished shrug
 
nitropissering
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Combustion: If the victim was going to do Journey, then I can understand. NOBODY wants that song.


I think he was going to sing Give Me Back My Bullets by Lynyrd Skynyrd.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Combustion: If the victim was going to do Journey, then I can understand. NOBODY wants that song.

I think he was going to sing Give Me Back My Bullets by Lynyrd Skynyrd.


It was 'Give Me 3 Steps' C'mon
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Combustion: If the victim was going to do Journey, then I can understand. NOBODY wants that song.

I think he was going to sing Give Me Back My Bullets by Lynyrd Skynyrd.


Gimme 3 Steps may have been more appropriate.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Animals yall, animals.
Or insane human, same thing really.


If higher rank chimp perceives lower rank chimp is not respecting their position, this will lead to an actual test of who is the higher rank chimp.
and if they had a gun this is exactly how it would unfold if the lower rank chimp don't back down and keep to their rank place.


any human behaving this way, is either and lowly unenlightened animal or an insane human, pick one.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I used to sing karaoke. I honestly thought I sang pretty well, especially after several drinks. Cell phone video ruined that for me.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PvtStash: Animals yall, animals.
Or insane human, same thing really.


If higher rank chimp perceives lower rank chimp is not respecting their position, this will lead to an actual test of who is the higher rank chimp.
and if they had a gun this is exactly how it would unfold if the lower rank chimp don't back down and keep to their rank place.


any human behaving this way, is either and lowly unenlightened animal or an insane human, pick one.


I think that's an insult to animals, frankly.  They're just assholes
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.