(Mirror.co.uk)   "I went to buy a hamster for my son a few years ago and the assistant asked if a parent was with us. I laughed it off saying I was their mum, but he persisted to ask me for ID as he didn't believe me"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Silly, Family, Pregnancy, Nina Dixon, Parent, 16 - said people, 15-year-old daughter's twin, youthful looks, 11-year-old son Keaton  
406 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2022 at 2:43 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll take things that never happened for 1000
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh. I guess Hobbits are real.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The UK is so weird.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...Richard?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, she's 31 with a 15 year old kid.

Is she really responsible enough to get a hamster?
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Note to self: as an optometrist I could really clean up in the UK
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I mean, she's 31 with a 15 year old kid.

Is she really responsible enough to get a hamster?


If the daughter actually makes it to 18 we'll talk about a hamster
 
shamen123
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I mean, she's 31 with a 15 year old kid.

Is she really responsible enough to get a hamster?


Yet in English law no crime was committed by anyone.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fano: Note to self: as an optometrist I could really clean up in the UK


I'd wager on the pet shop boy being a dummy.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why is a pet store clerk hoping to get a quickie news?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can totally relate. I get carded every time I go to XHamster.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does every girl in the UK have a baby by the age of 16?
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Fano: Note to self: as an optometrist I could really clean up in the UK

I'd wager on the pet shop boy being a dummy.


He might have thought it was a tricksy way to get in her knickers
 
Kiler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I mean, she's 31 with a 15 year old kid.

Is she really responsible enough to get a hamster?


And it looks like the 15yo has a kid...so she's a grandmother at 31.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I got carded buying a hamster because I'm so young looking.  Better call the press."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll wager the hamster is dead.
1.  Kid: I dunno what 'appened to it, mum.
2.  Eaten by rats
3.  The Council called Hampster Protective Services.
4.  Got a sweet gig on Top Gear.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Heh I've seen this before where a 33 yo can and does dress like their 18 yo daughter. Sometimes they're a grandmother too...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Speaking of MILFs and hamsters.....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Were there issues with minors buying multiple hamsters for export to Northern Ireland or leaving hamsters unsecured and loaded that lead to deaths?

What are the regulations regarding the age requirements to purchase a hamster.

The sign saying unattended kid gets free espresso and a free puppy/kitten for uh, domestic, you know, within the city - that probably isn't legal either.

/not a f'ing park ranger
//let's go bowling
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And your father smelled of elderberries!
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't believe none of you Farker's have found her OnlyFans page yet...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kiler: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I mean, she's 31 with a 15 year old kid.

Is she really responsible enough to get a hamster?

And it looks like the 15yo has a kid...so she's a grandmother at 31.


A few years back there was a story about a 26-year old grandfather in - you guessed it - England.
 
