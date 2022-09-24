 Skip to content
(Politico) Hero Brooklyn public library will defeat red states and their book bans   (politico.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't wait for the Trumpers to attempt an ebook burning.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The group No Left Turn in Education,
"No LTE"  I thought they were worried about 5G?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I can't wait for the Trumpers to attempt an ebook burning.


They'll use Firewire of course

/can just imagine how fun it would be to find a functional device that still had it
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha -- people always find ways to outsmart conservatives.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ban materialsthat might causeanyone to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress" because of their race or gender identity.

Brought to you by the same people who use "cancel culture", "snowflake", and "triggered" unironically.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RasIanI: Ha ha -- people always find ways to outsmart conservatives.


Animals and inanimate objects, too.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a digital divide issue....need to air drop tablets into poor areas.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can definitely see a number of MAGA's setting fire to PCs and kindles to prevent their sane family members from being able to read books online
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The library's program is reaching into Oklahoma, which enacted some of the most sweeping laws last year to ban materialsthat might causeanyone to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress" because of their race or gender identity.

Sounds like a gay kid could object to teaching Romeo and Juliet because the blatant and flagrant heterosexual relationship makes him feel uncomfortable thinking about the ickiness of kissing the opposite sex.  Pretty much anything about heterosexual relationships or marriage would be off-limits.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: RasIanI: Ha ha -- people always find ways to outsmart conservatives.

Animals and inanimate objects, too.


The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward outwitting conservatives.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RasIanI: Ha ha -- people always find ways to outsmart conservatives.


They are, notoriously, dumb.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shadow_library

I'm sure all of the banned books are there along with pretty much anything else you want to read.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oklahoma, which enacted some of the most sweeping laws last year to ban materialsthat might causeanyone to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress" because of their race or gender identity.


I hope they banned the Bible.  Certainly fits the description.  And Mark Twain.  And cartoons from the 1960's...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Oklahoma, which enacted some of the most sweeping laws last year to ban materialsthat might causeanyone to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress" because of their race or gender identity.


I hope they banned the Bible.  Certainly fits the description.  And Mark Twain.  And cartoons from the 1960's...


And Moby Dick

/damn that's a boring read
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The group No Left Turn in Education, which supports some bans, says it opposes schools that impose the "orthodoxy of the left," as well as books containing sexually explicit imagery.
"The school is not a playground for politicians," founder and president Elana Fishbein said. "The school is to educate kids to give them the tools that they need to eventually succeed in life. ... It should be neutral territory."

Neutral apparently means re-writing the parts of history and civics you don't like.
School not being a playground for politicians apparently means schools actively indoctrinating right-wing lies.

This douchenozzel would be an excellent subject for a psychology class about lying hypocrites, but that might hurt her feel-feels, so it's not allowed.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The joke of course is no one was reading any of these books before right wing nuts started wanting to burn them.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Emposter: FTFA: The group No Left Turn in Education, which supports some bans, says it opposes schools that impose the "orthodoxy of the left," as well as books containing sexually explicit imagery.
"The school is not a playground for politicians," founder and president Elana Fishbein said. "The school is to educate kids to give them the tools that they need to eventually succeed in life. ... It should be neutral territory."

Neutral apparently means re-writing the parts of history and civics you don't like.
School not being a playground for politicians apparently means schools actively indoctrinating right-wing lies.

This douchenozzel would be an excellent subject for a psychology class about lying hypocrites, but that might hurt her feel-feels, so it's not allowed.


Yeah, funny how "neutral" always seems to line up with whatever the right-wing believes according to these people.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proponents say they are protecting children from sexualized material, political indoctrination and concepts designed to impart guilt on white students.

OMG, have you heard about this thing called the internet????? It's filled with that stuff. Are y'all unplugging the routers too??
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Still a digital divide issue....need to air drop tablets into poor areas.


Air drop doesn't work without an idevice
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are there really Americans who want to ban books outside of elementary and secondary school libraries? That doesn't seem possible. And even if some books are banned in public libraries, anyone can go to Amazon right now and get those books for pennies on the dollar. This is a non-issue. Someone might as well try to ban doritos ... or crocs ...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All that fear and hatred must be exhausting to deal with everyday.

\reason #124,684,302,698 to not be a conservative.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Aquapope: The library's program is reaching into Oklahoma, which enacted some of the most sweeping laws last year to ban materialsthat might causeanyone to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress" because of their race or gender identity.

Sounds like a gay kid could object to teaching Romeo and Juliet because the blatant and flagrant heterosexual relationship makes him feel uncomfortable thinking about the ickiness of kissing the opposite sex.  Pretty much anything about heterosexual relationships or marriage would be off-limits.


Ummm...given white people's record of doing bad things to...well, pretty much everyone who isn't white (and some who are)...why is it a problem that some of us feel bad about being white? And let's leave LGBTQ+ people alone. They're not hurting anybody, and what they do or do not do in their bedrooms shouldn't bother me or anyone else.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Still a digital divide issue....need to air drop tablets into poor areas.


They can't even drop water into poor areas
 
flypusher713
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Proud to say that I have lots of the classic banned/burned books in my living room:  Huck Finn, Brave New World, All Quiet on the Western Front, 1984, Fahrenheit 451, To Kill a Mockingbird, Harry Potter, origin of the Species, etc.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Ha ha -- people always find ways to outsmart conservatives.


Yeah, that's how fire got INSIDE an oven...
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Are there really Americans who want to ban books outside of elementary and secondary school libraries? That doesn't seem possible.


Did you just come out of a coma?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Are there really Americans who want to ban books outside of elementary and secondary school libraries? That doesn't seem possible. ..


You sweet summer child.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/conservative-activists-want-ban-400-books-library-arent-even-shelves-rcna44026
 
flypusher713
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Aquapope: The library's program is reaching into Oklahoma, which enacted some of the most sweeping laws last year to ban materialsthat might causeanyone to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress" because of their race or gender identity.

Sounds like a gay kid could object to teaching Romeo and Juliet because the blatant and flagrant heterosexual relationship makes him feel uncomfortable thinking about the ickiness of kissing the opposite sex.  Pretty much anything about heterosexual relationships or marriage would be off-limits.

Ummm...given white people's record of doing bad things to...well, pretty much everyone who isn't white (and some who are)...why is it a problem that some of us feel bad about being white? And let's leave LGBTQ+ people alone. They're not hurting anybody, and what they do or do not do in their bedrooms shouldn't bother me or anyone else.


I feel bad about racism, misogyny, genocide, religious persecution, slavery, abuse of workers, etc.  I have zero bad feeling about being White.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Are there really Americans who want to ban books outside of elementary and secondary school libraries? That doesn't seem possible. And even if some books are banned in public libraries, anyone can go to Amazon right now and get those books for pennies on the dollar. This is a non-issue. Someone might as well try to ban doritos ... or crocs ...

"That doesn't seem possible. And even if some books are banned in public libraries, etc......This is a non-issue"


It is possible, it is happening and it is an issue.

But you already knew that -- but you're here to just downplay entirely the fact that some Americans want to ban books. And that such activities are a threat to democracy.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just in case anyone needs it

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you were an author of a banned book, you probably made the bulk of your money from the book in the first year or two, probably from before the ban.  So at that point wouldn't you want to get your work out there in people's hands more than you'd want to make sure you get paid for every copy?   So why not give it away?  As soon as you find out you're being banned, park your digital book on Amazon for a penny and let everybody know.  I suppose your publisher might have a problem with this... but they should be against book bans more than anybody.

I mean, wouldn't the ban be a bigger affront to your cash and career than giving away your intellectual property?

And if you're not an author but you have crazy money and you love free speech, wouldn't you want to fund those authors who're giving it away?  I would.  Make sure every gay kid in every podunk Alabama town can read whatever the fark he needs to read.  Every black kid, migrant kid, Muslim kid, trans kid, handicapped kid, whatever kid.  And adults, too, if they're not being whiney brats about books.

Make is so banning a book makes the book instantly accessible to anybody who wants it - the exact opposite of the intention of banning books.  They'll have to stop banning books.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Are there really Americans who want to ban books outside of elementary and secondary school libraries? That doesn't seem possible. And even if some books are banned in public libraries, anyone can go to Amazon right now and get those books for pennies on the dollar. This is a non-issue. Someone might as well try to ban doritos ... or crocs ...


Funny, that's exactly what the conservatives who are trying to ban books say.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I can't wait for the Trumpers to attempt an ebook burning.


Tell them the e-books are in the electrical outlets and they can destroy them by sticking knives in the slots.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Oklahoma, which enacted some of the most sweeping laws last year to ban materialsthat might causeanyone to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress" because of their race or gender identity.


I hope they banned the Bible.  Certainly fits the description.  And Mark Twain.  And cartoons from the 1960's...


They say "anyone" but they mean Conservatives.

To Conservatives the word "equality" means "we, and only we, get to do whatever we want, and everyone else has to like it."
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Aquapope: The library's program is reaching into Oklahoma, which enacted some of the most sweeping laws last year to ban materialsthat might causeanyone to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress" because of their race or gender identity.

Sounds like a gay kid could object to teaching Romeo and Juliet because the blatant and flagrant heterosexual relationship makes him feel uncomfortable thinking about the ickiness of kissing the opposite sex.  Pretty much anything about heterosexual relationships or marriage would be off-limits.

Ummm...given white people's record of doing bad things to...well, pretty much everyone who isn't white (and some who are)...why is it a problem that some of us feel bad about being white? And let's leave LGBTQ+ people alone. They're not hurting anybody, and what they do or do not do in their bedrooms shouldn't bother me or anyone else.


You feel bad about being white?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Squid_for_Brains: I can't wait for the Trumpers to attempt an ebook burning.

They'll use Firewire of course

/can just imagine how fun it would be to find a functional device that still had it


I have a MiniDV video camera. I can hook it to my Windows 11 laptop so I can start moving the videos over. I have to go FireWire > Apple Thunderbolt 2 > Apple Thunderbolt 3 > laptop Thunderbolt port, but it works. Found a YouTube video that described the whole setup.
 
Number 216
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Are there really Americans who want to ban books outside of elementary and secondary school libraries? That doesn't seem possible. And even if some books are banned in public libraries, anyone can go to Amazon right now and get those books for pennies on the dollar. This is a non-issue. Someone might as well try to ban doritos ... or crocs ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Flowery Twats: Aquapope: The library's program is reaching into Oklahoma, which enacted some of the most sweeping laws last year to ban materialsthat might causeanyone to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress" because of their race or gender identity.

Sounds like a gay kid could object to teaching Romeo and Juliet because the blatant and flagrant heterosexual relationship makes him feel uncomfortable thinking about the ickiness of kissing the opposite sex.  Pretty much anything about heterosexual relationships or marriage would be off-limits.

Ummm...given white people's record of doing bad things to...well, pretty much everyone who isn't white (and some who are)...why is it a problem that some of us feel bad about being white? And let's leave LGBTQ+ people alone. They're not hurting anybody, and what they do or do not do in their bedrooms shouldn't bother me or anyone else.

You feel bad about being white?


I feel bad about being white.  I really need to get outside more.  My vitamin D is probably at unhealthily low levels.  Farking covid.

I'm OK about being Caucasian, though.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Squid_for_Brains: I can't wait for the Trumpers to attempt an ebook burning.

They'll use Firewire of course

/can just imagine how fun it would be to find a functional device that still had it

I have a MiniDV video camera. I can hook it to my Windows 11 laptop so I can start moving the videos over. I have to go FireWire > Apple Thunderbolt 2 > Apple Thunderbolt 3 > laptop Thunderbolt port, but it works. Found a YouTube video that described the whole setup.


Now that I look there are even all sorts of converters from/to Firewire available in all sorts of flavors on Amazon.  It continues to astonish me how easy fiddling formats is now, even in weird outdated ones
 
sdd2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dear states that are banning books in schools when the books are available in downloadable e-book formats:

I am sure that will work out well for you.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Very truly yours,

Babs
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The fact that in 2022 that this is still something that has to happen makes me weep. We are doomed
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I see Chet Americanman has dropped another load of borscht in a thread.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just in case anyone needs a reading list. Here is a helpful one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The QR code has become - for lack of a better phrasing - it's become a symbol of resistance locally in my state," former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier said in an interview. She says she quit in protest, and her teaching license is now in jeopardy, after she provided the code to students.

When QR codes are outlawed only outlaws will have QR codes....or something.

/we live in a horrible timeline
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

flypusher713: Proud to say that I have lots of the classic banned/burned books in my living room:  Huck Finn, Brave New World, All Quiet on the Western Front, 1984, Fahrenheit 451, To Kill a Mockingbird, Harry Potter, origin of the Species, etc.


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.businessinsider.com/why-captain-underpants-is-the-most-banned-book-in-america-2013-9?op=1
 
Phins [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One of these book banking groups calls itself "Moms for Liberty." It seems they need a trip to the library to research the meaning of the word "liberty."

They keep saying things like "we want to control what our children read," as if they don't already have that ability and aren't trying to control what all people read.

I don't remember where it was, but they managed to get a library system to briefly take down Overdrive and Libby, the apps for checking out and reading e-books. It's infuriating.
 
Phins [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Phins: One of these book banking groups calls itself "Moms for Liberty." It seems they need a trip to the library to research the meaning of the word "liberty."

They keep saying things like "we want to control what our children read," as if they don't already have that ability and aren't trying to control what all people read.

I don't remember where it was, but they managed to get a library system to briefly take down Overdrive and Libby, the apps for checking out and reading e-books. It's infuriating.


Book banning groups, not book banking
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Dear states that are banning books in schools when the books are available in downloadable e-book formats:

I am sure that will work out well for you.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 399x262]

Very truly yours,

Babs


There is a lot of this in this thread, and it's wrong.  I'm picking yours mostly because I don't understand this picture.

Anyways, schools absolutely are indoctrination centers.  In a functioning society, they indoctrinate children with truth.  They force them to memorize the truth, incorporate it into critical thinking, use it as evidence various activities, and regurgitate it on command in standardized and essay formats in order to proceed to the next phase.  If you fark with this cycle, such as by substituting lies for truth, it's not something that can be fixed by just making the truth available elsewhere.

The information kids are exposed to at school is generally not information that they would actively find on their own.  Even if they do happen to find some small amount of it on their own, it will not necessarily be presented in a format conducive to long-term absorption and incorporation into critical thinking processes.  There will be a lack of structure to reinforce the knowledge, and in fact the structure that still exists in the school will directly contradict this knowledge, as will plenty of misinformation sources online, which they will have to (and sometimes fail) to navigate on their own.

All of this is a long way of saying what should be obvious.  You cannot replace schools providing the truth with schools being forced to hide information from or lie to their students, then say oh, it's OK, the children will just teach themselves.  it will be FINE.

This is not fine.  Information being available elsewhere, even for free, is NOT a solution to the increasing amount of misinformation that Conservatives are forcing into schools.
 
lycanth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Somebody believes books are banned in some states.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
