Oregon sucks at camping. Stop moving here
22
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Try KOA and other private sites. They don't put up with shiat and the losers don't camp there anyway
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A couple years ago some meth-head tried to punch me for taking the last spot. But I was in full motorcycle gear, helmet included, so I just stood there. He realized he had nothing to punch and just. lost. his. shiat. Screaming, spitting, flailing, his poor wife trying to pull him back. Then my husband and friend rode up with our registration. He saw the large bikers and decided to be nice as can be. Like a switch flipped. Farking psychotic.

They had pulled up in a mini van and had immediately ejected a tornado of screaming kids into the campground. Apparently it was their thing to let nature (and everyone else in the campground) babysit while they went on a three-day meth holiday. At least that's what the DNR guy said when he told them to collect their spawn and gtfo.

So yeah, another one of my hobbies is getting ruined by assholes.
 
soupafi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oregon sounds like a shiatty place to go to anyways. Can't pump gas, arguments over campsites.
 
buster_v
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Campers all used to be so friendly and nice. This sucks
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is why I only camp at sites where you have to hike in. It eliminates all the riff-raff who just want to sleep in their car and get drunk.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Two words: backcountry permit.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
oldgames.skView Full Size

What I picture camping in Oregon is like.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those people don't sound like they're happy campers.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

buster_v: Campers all used to be so friendly and nice. This sucks


Friendly, nice, and glad they weren't the ones that died of dysentery.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The PNW in general sucks. I wouldn't recommend coming here. I hear the deserts nice this time of the century.
 
paledrifter47399
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do editors just not exist anymore.

"Carroll said that people resorted to taking down tags for already-reserved campsites and replacing them with their own. It's an action equivalent to snatching a reservation card off a campsite and claiming it for your own."

Wtf, doing a thing is akin to doing that very same thing.

Somewhere else I think they used II, tye roman numeral in place of to.

Idiocracy is now.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

little big man: Two words: backcountry permit.


That's what I liked about the John Muir trail. Permit required, and most of the trouble makers lost interest after a couple of miles and the 10000 foot elevation mark.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is that what that means? Phew, for a second there I thought it meant something else entirely
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA
'We are relying on the public to be honorable'

Not usually a good plan. Obviously.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The PNW in general sucks. I wouldn't recommend coming here. I hear the deserts nice this time of the century.


As someone looking to move from Vegas to Seattle, I agree with you.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: This is why I only camp at sites where you have to hike in. It eliminates all the riff-raff who just want to sleep in their car and get drunk.


Even that's getting difficult.

They just pack in liquor instead of beer.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: FTA
'We are relying on the public to be honorable'

Not usually a good plan. Obviously.


Maybe ivermectin is the solution
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

meat0918: Sleeper_agent: This is why I only camp at sites where you have to hike in. It eliminates all the riff-raff who just want to sleep in their car and get drunk.

Even that's getting difficult.

They just pack in liquor instead of beer.


That's ridiculous. Camping is for shrooms.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Skip the parks and camp in state and national forests. They usually set aside "dispersed camping areas," with bare amenities, like a pit toilet. Bring in your own water and you'll need solar for elec.

Much quieter, too.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't think anybody is moving to Oregon to go camping. I'm sure there is great camping there, but that's not why people move there.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hate spawn campers.
 
