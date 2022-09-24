 Skip to content
(VT Digger)   Your name is Chuck. You drive a truck. You got it stuck. You're out of luck. That kind of sucks. You pay a few bucks ... and this is how they get a stuck truck unstuck from Smuggler's Notch   (vtdigger.org) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Sorry, I'm just gonna hit pause here because I don't know - What is a winch?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Line the road with these. To get message across.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Unhook the trailers and lift them out with a helicopter? At an exorbitant fee, of course.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Am I supposed to read all of that?

Truck gets in stuck in place that they shouldn't have driven into.

Tow truck pulls it out.

The End.

How do you get 3,000 words out of that?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: ...

How do you get 3,000 words out of that?


Just work backwards.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
