Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 908: "Software Hootenanny 12" Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Software Hootenanny 12

Description: Any and all treatments not normally allowed software-wise are allowed/encouraged for this contest: artsy filters, exposure stacking/HDR, tilt-shift fakes, stitching, etc. NOTE: Combining multiple shots or elements thereof in any fashion you desire is fair game, but every pixel in your final image must have started its life as a pixel in a photo that you personally took. All photos used in any way for this contest cannot be used in future contests unless the theme allows for previously used photos.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bull Lake near Troy, MT
Full spectrum camera, 550nm filter, R/B channel swap
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bull Lake, MT
Same camera, same filter, different settings
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


University of Montana
590nm filter, R/B swap, probably some other adjustments
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Under The Ice


HDR, Vatnajokull Galcier, Iceland
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bumble bee on sweet pea
Edited to remove distracting stems
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


White-crowned Sparrow
Multiple edits to remove unwanted elements
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Woodland Skipper
Edited to remove unwanted elements
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Broken Visage

1) Take photo of model. 2) Take photo of cracked mud in Mojave Desert. 3) Use light and shadows to create 3D map of model. 4) Warp photo of mud to follow mapping. 5) Combine photos in photoshop. 6) Spend longer than you care to admit tuning and refining edges and transitions.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kneeling at the Altar


HDR - Votivkirche, Vienna, Austria
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
something by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0152 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  


/view from the Biltmore, looking west
//Asheville, NC
my 3 photos ranged from minimal processing(photo 2) to moderate processing(photo 1) to a lot.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Succulent through kaleidoscope filter
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hen and Chick in Kaleidoscope by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
