(Vox)   When not being able to do math drains a river   (vox.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Math didn't dry up the Colorado. The selfish insanity of millions of people did.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens when a lack of water makes it economically unfeasible to live in or do business in a state, across multiple states.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA   They were told that there was enough water. That turns out to have been bogus.

Then, during the drought of the 1930s, and during during the drought of the 1950s, it became clear that LaRue had been right [about how much less water there is]. People who are still trying to insist on their "paper" water allocations [based on the compact] are making the same mistake that the compact negotiators made 100 years ago

They aren't making a "mistake". They've known for decades exactly what they're doing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have been told there was no math.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1. Assume we have 50% more water available than we actually have.
Step 2. Disappointment.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It wasn't bad math. It was the same "we don't like your reality so we'll substitute our own" mentality that persisted for the next 100 years.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Math didn't dry up the Colorado. The selfish insanity of millions of people did.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens when a lack of water makes it economically unfeasible to live in or do business in a state, across multiple states.


???? You act like people was ever going to willingly have less children??????
 
sdd2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Notabunny: FTA   They were told that there was enough water. That turns out to have been bogus.

Then, during the drought of the 1930s, and during during the drought of the 1950s, it became clear that LaRue had been right [about how much less water there is]. People who are still trying to insist on their "paper" water allocations [based on the compact] are making the same mistake that the compact negotiators made 100 years ago

They aren't making a "mistake". They've known for decades exactly what they're doing.


Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 465x262]


Don't we all?
 
fireside68
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Lsherm: Math didn't dry up the Colorado. The selfish insanity of millions of people did.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens when a lack of water makes it economically unfeasible to live in or do business in a state, across multiple states.

???? You act like people was ever going to willingly have less children??????


I mean...I am.

May be due to the fact that I can't impregnate men, no matter how hard I try...but it results in zero children, and that's a choice.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For a solution to be effective, it has to emerge from the people who are using water themselves.

But then who do I blame when an imperfect but well-meaning solution doesn't end up resolving all my problems with a nice pretty bow on top?
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Math didn't dry up the Colorado. The selfish insanity of millions of people did.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens when a lack of water makes it economically unfeasible to live in or do business in a state, across multiple states.


Then the little water suckers will move to other states and drain them dry.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Uh...  What?
//Unrelated video is unrelated.
///Within the banner headline?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuffy: Then the little water suckers will move to other states and drain them dry.


A lot of those water suckers are growing fruits and vegetables that you can't grow in the midwest where the ice and snow will kill everything.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds more like political math than "bad" math
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just keep ignoring the problem until it's so big that it's impossible to ignore anymore. Then shift the blame and state that it's just the new normal we're going to have to deal with. Oh well. Can't change it. Move along.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Just keep ignoring the problem until it's so big that it's impossible to ignore anymore. Then shift the blame and state that it's just the new normal we're going to have to deal with. Oh well. Can't change it. Move along.


Well...it is the new normal we have to deal with. It's not like we can suddenly invoke more water.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, there was no math mistake. Maybe VERY early on, but the actual flow rate of the Colorado has been known for decades.

No, this was bureaucracy combined with no one giving their balls a tug when people started getting greedy and telling people no.

FFS, the Colorado hasn't reached the Pacific in something like 40+ years! That should've been a farking clue that MAYBE we're doing something wrong!
 
