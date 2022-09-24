 Skip to content
(Guardian)   How to Bicycle from England to Iceland, by way of Denmark. Air tanks, scuba hoses not included   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Denmark, Jutland town of Thisted, Faroe Islands, train journeys, Dutch-style town bike, own bike, Denmark's West Coast cycle path, Ferry routes  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I particularly enjoy the mention of the carefully packed panniers, and yet the rest of the article is littered with references to what he forgot to bring and what he meant to leave behind.  Sounds like most of the backpacking trips I've planned.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the resumption of the Cold War, maybe Russia will drop enough sonar buoys so that a man can bike from Scotland to Iceland without getting his feet wet.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How to bicycle in the UK, ride the ferry to Amsterdam, bicycle from the Netherlands through Denmark, ride the ferry to the Faroe Islands, bicycle some more, ride the ferry to Iceland, and then bicycle in Iceland" isn't quite as catchy a title, I'll admit.

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy knows the way
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "How to bicycle in the UK, ride the ferry to Amsterdam, bicycle from the Netherlands through Denmark, ride the ferry to the Faroe Islands, bicycle some more, ride the ferry to Iceland, and then bicycle in Iceland" isn't quite as catchy a title, I'll admit.

Yeah, does it really count as a "bicycle ride" if you spend more than half the trip on a ferry?
 
12349876
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought it was supposed to be a walking holiday in Iceland, that also includes writing poetry with your "best bud" Tarquin.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The trip was provided by Visit Denmark.

Makes sense since the whole article is about the portion he biked through Denmark. But I guess "biking through Denmark" wasn't click-baity enough?

I really do want to visit Denmark though. It looks beautiful.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: New Rising Sun: "How to bicycle in the UK, ride the ferry to Amsterdam, bicycle from the Netherlands through Denmark, ride the ferry to the Faroe Islands, bicycle some more, ride the ferry to Iceland, and then bicycle in Iceland" isn't quite as catchy a title, I'll admit.

Only if you ride around the deck the whole time
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Now, just shoot the balloons with this pellet gun until you start descending, and..."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: This guy knows the way
/He who hesitates is lost.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: New Rising Sun: "How to bicycle in the UK, ride the ferry to Amsterdam, bicycle from the Netherlands through Denmark, ride the ferry to the Faroe Islands, bicycle some more, ride the ferry to Iceland, and then bicycle in Iceland" isn't quite as catchy a title, I'll admit.

It does if you stay on the bike, because technically the road is moving.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: This guy knows the way
That's what I'm here for; leaving satisfied.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dry suit STRONGLY recommended

But hey, in the 60's they dove in Antarctica in nothing but 1/4" wet suits

So you do you
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

THAT would be the perfect escape vehicle from The Village

Alert Number 6!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: This guy knows the way
Hey, Two Sheds! 

/I may be half a bee and you may have two sheds and but at least we don't have three buttocks.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: This guy knows the way
Hey, Two Sheds!

/I may be half a bee and you may have two sheds and but at least we don't have three buttocks.


Agree
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait for next ice age?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: This guy knows the way
Hey, Two Sheds! 

/I may be half a bee and you may have two sheds and but at least we don't have three buttocks.


