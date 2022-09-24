 Skip to content
(Architectural Digest)   Yet another tradition that Millennials killed (by not being able to afford a house)   (architecturaldigest.com) divider line
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ours is constantly in use by our offspring & their offspring. We should call it "the family lodging" room.
No complaints - just an observation.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oldfarthenry: Ours is constantly in use by our offspring & their offspring. We should call it "the family lodging" room.
No complaints - just an observation.


After RTFA, name checks out
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It became the home office with WFH.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you really call it a "guest room" when you don't have any friends?

Um... asking for a friend.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We rarely had overnight guests, but when the aunties showed up from out of state, the kids slept on the sofa and they got our beds.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "guest room" is normally the junk room.
 
DVD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't have a proper "guest room" if you don't know anyone that you'd want to stay in your basement dungeon as a guest...
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Can you really call it a "guest room" when you don't have any friends?

Um... asking for a friend.


According to the judge, mine was called a dungeon of pain and sorrow the likes of which she'd never seen in her forty years on the bench.
 
mute_ants
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah, The Guest Room, or as we millennials call it, "my roommate's room."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe we don't all own McMansions? Have you thought about that, Cheryl? No. You only think about yourself.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DVD: Can't have a proper "guest room" if you don't know anyone that you'd want to stay in your basement dungeon as a guest...


"Look, you can either sleep on the sex swing or on the floor!"

boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
IlGreven
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's no longer "OK, Boomer."

It's now, "fark you, Boomer."
 
rustypouch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The same reason they don't have dining rooms, with a cabinet full of fancy china that they rarely, if ever, use?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: DVD: Can't have a proper "guest room" if you don't know anyone that you'd want to stay in your basement dungeon as a guest...

"Look, you can either sleep on the sex swing or on the floor!"

[boredpanda.com image 700x700]


Isn't that sex swing frame also a bed frame? Where did that mattress go?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The "guest room" is normally the junk room.


Yep. We have a guest room because my parents live in other countries so they need somewhere to stay when they visit. It isn't unused when they're not here though, it's just that there is a bed for someone in addition to its other uses. A guest room that is only used when you have guests would be a waste of space for the vast majority of people.

I have to put the computers somewhere.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Maybe we don't all own McMansions? Have you thought about that, Cheryl? No. You only think about yourself.


What, you don't have a 6500 ft² 5 bedroom house on three lots in Leschi?

What's wrong with you?
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: DVD: Can't have a proper "guest room" if you don't know anyone that you'd want to stay in your basement dungeon as a guest...

"Look, you can either sleep on the sex swing or on the floor!"

[boredpanda.com image 700x700]


I like the backlit ambience of the bondage cross. It gives the whole room and extra pop!
 
