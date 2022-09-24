 Skip to content
Day 213 of WW3: Russian forces launch new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-orchestrated votes continue in occupied regions to pave the way for their annexation by Moscow. This is your Saturday Ukraine war discussion
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Minus one plane, helicopter and 8 tanks 🔥 The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.09 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 56,300 people were eliminated,
tanks - 2,262 units,
armored combat vehicles - 4,807 units,
artillery systems - 1,361 units,
RSZV - 327 of,
air defense means - 170 units,
aircraft - 255 units,
helicopters - 220 units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 956,
cruise missiles - 240,
ships/boats - 15 units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,681 units,
special equipment - 126.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That didn't work so well. Fark reported too many tags, and stripped the daily number. Hmm
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The world falls apart without Harlee here.

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Where are you getting this? There seems to be a singular lack of stats from either the Ukrainian general staff of the Kyiv Independent this morning. All I've found is this, which is only partial data: https://www.minusrus.com/en

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The IAEA will increase its presence at the ZNPP

"Everyone understands the importance of the demilitarization of the ZNPP and the safe operation of the facility. As one of the steps in this direction, the IAEA plans to increase its mission at the plant," said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The Ukrainian government is also trying to organize UN and EU international missions to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

It would work if I learned to use google lens. https://t.me/s/UkraineNow
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Putin, preparing for a long war, increases defense spending

Vladimir Putin plans to spend much more on military needs than he previously planned. In the three-year financial plan of the Russian Federation, defense spending increased by more than 43% from the initial budget calculations for the next year. In the budget plan for the conscription in 2023, expenses of almost 16 billion rubles are included, and in 2024-2025 - 16.5 billion rubles annually.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ukraine will revoke the accreditation of the ambassador of Iran

"It was stated to the Iranian side that the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia for its further use against the Ukrainian civilian population and the Defense Forces directly contradicts the position of neutrality, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine , publicly declared by the top leadership of Iran," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that Iran's ambassador to Ukraine would be stripped of its accreditation, and the number of diplomatic staff at the Iranian embassy in Kyiv would be significantly reduced.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
23 states want to join Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia in the ECtHR

Already 23 states have submitted applications to the European Court of Human Rights to join as a third party in the consideration of Ukraine's claim against Russia.
Among them are almost all EU countries, Bulgaria, Greece, Malta, Hungary and Cyprus did not join. Outside the Union, Norway has joined, and Great Britain and Iceland are also planning to join.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
21 people have already died in Iran as a result of protests

Anti-government protests continue in the country, which began after the death of a girl who was detained by the police for improperly wearing a hijab. Iranian television confirmed that 21 people had already died as a result of the rallies.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The USA already knows the numbers that the Russian Federation will announce at the "referendums"

"We know that the results of these pseudo-referendums will be manipulative. We have information that confirms that the representatives of the Russian authorities have already established what the indicators should be regarding voter turnout, as well as the results of voting," White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said.

She noted that in some regions, the occupying authorities have already determined specific numbers of fake votes - within 75% for allegedly "joining" Russia.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hungary will continue to issue visas to Russians

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, said that his country does not plan to limit the issuance of Schengen visas, including multiple-entry visas, to citizens of Russia.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I haven't found the "official" numbers from UKR general staff / Kyiv Independent, this morning, so these are unofficial numbers from fasahd and https://www.minusrus.com/en

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In connection with the low percentage of visits to "polling stations", employees of "electoral commissions", accompanied by armed Russian military, collect signatures of local residents directly in their places of residence.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the occupying authorities began serving summonses for mobilization to men of conscription age who renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received Russian passports.

Rashists continue to engage in looting. In Melitopol, the so-called "Kadyrivets" seized a dealer's warehouse of agricultural machinery and are trying to sell off the property.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fasahd: Putin, preparing for a long war, increases defense spending

Vladimir Putin plans to spend much more on military needs than he previously planned. In the three-year financial plan of the Russian Federation, defense spending increased by more than 43% from the initial budget calculations for the next year. In the budget plan for the conscription in 2023, expenses of almost 16 billion rubles are included, and in 2024-2025 - 16.5 billion rubles annually.


Putin is probably hoping that the Republicans take the House of Representatives  in the midterms.  He figures that their first order of business will be to cut off all aid to Ukraine.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fasahd: Hungary will continue to issue visas to Russians

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, said that his country does not plan to limit the issuance of Schengen visas, including multiple-entry visas, to citizens of Russia.


Hungary out here not paying attention.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office of France is investigating 7 cases related to crimes committed against the French.

"We are extremely determined. We do not open a pro forma investigation just to announce it. We are opening an investigation in order to ultimately identify those responsible and to bring the courts to justice - in France or elsewhere ," - the head of the department, Jean-Francois Ricard.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The United States will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than a part of Ukraine."

The White House released a statement by US President Joe Biden, in which he called the Russian "referendums" a false pretext for trying to annex parts of Ukraine by force.

" We will work with our allies and partners to inflict additional rapid and severe economic costs on Russia. The United States stands with our partners around the world - and every nation that respects the basic principles of the UN charter - in rejecting any fabricated results that Russia announces. We will continue to support the Ukrainian people and provide them with security assistance to help them protect themselves while they bravely resist the Russian invasion."
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah, here we go.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Russia's partial mobilization efforts suffer from serious and systemic problems, fueling public outrage, says the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian military centers mobilize men who do not meet the Kremlin's criteria.

Currently, the conditions are being created for the formation of a mobilized reserve, unable to fulfill the tasks that President Putin has set before it.

The real number of those mobilized, according to some information, may be 1.2 million, and not 300,000, which was publicly announced.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Europe should allow the entry of citizens of the Russian Federation who want to leave the country - the head of the European Council, Charles Michel.

In an interview with POLITICO, Charles Michel said that the EU should show "openness to those who do not want the Kremlin to become a tool" and accept Russians who are in danger because of their political views.

"If people in Russia are in danger because of their political beliefs because they don't follow this crazy decision by the Kremlin to start this war in Ukraine, we have to take that into account."
 
