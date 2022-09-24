 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1424

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While writing up this week's Quiz, I came across this link from last week

https://www.fark.com/comments/12561852

And wound up down a rabbit hole about red pandas. Turns out scientists really aren't sure exactly what they are. They're not related to giant pandas, but they're also not very closely related to raccoons. Its paw structure is similar to a bear, but its diet is more like a koala or an angry Floridian at a restaurant - it eats shoots and leaves.

Also, they make for cute gifs.

So take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and whether you'd have a red panda as a pet.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this one's wife packed him a lunch.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Red Panda is not an Asian Seafood chain of restaurants.
 
