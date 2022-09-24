 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   It's probably a good time to invest in inhaler manufacturers   (itnonline.com) divider line
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well those are some scary looking images for recovered kid's lungs.  They are saying blood flow matches air flow in 82% of lung areas in kids that never had covid but only 60% in those that recovered or have long covid. An odd stat that sticks out to me is the kids with long covid are breathing far more. Both the recovered and and long have a much wider band of change in blood flow.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Teens?

What ohm vape are they using?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Interesting, but a rather small study group and control group of 9? Needs more data.

Also, this stood out:
"All but one of the patients had been unvaccinated at the time of original infection."
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
it is fun.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nah, it must be OK, the government says we don't even need to wear masks at the doctor's office and you no longer have to have proof of vaccination for international travel.  Obviously it's over because the politicians caved to the morons who said it was.  That's how you defeat a pandemic!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Also, this stood out:
"All but one of the patients had been unvaccinated at the time of original infection."


Consistent with what we know of vaccination - it improves your odds, it is not a perfect shield.  Which feeds right back to herd immunity - it's important everyone stay up to date on vaccinations to reduce the odds of exposure for people who remain vulnerable.

You only stop vaccinating when the vaccines are statistically doing more harm than good, and we are a LONG way from that point.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: HighlanderRPI: Also, this stood out:
"All but one of the patients had been unvaccinated at the time of original infection."

Consistent with what we know of vaccination - it improves your odds, it is not a perfect shield.  Which feeds right back to herd immunity - it's important everyone stay up to date on vaccinations to reduce the odds of exposure for people who remain vulnerable.

You only stop vaccinating when the vaccines are statistically doing more harm than good, and we are a LONG way from that point.


Well, either that, or take horse dewormer.

/s [do I really need that?]

F*ck COVID.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: Interesting, but a rather small study group and control group of 9? Needs more data.

Also, this stood out:
"All but one of the patients had been unvaccinated at the time of original infection."


Mean age was 11 years.  So at least one was under 12.  Those kids didn't even have a chance to be vaccinated until November of 2021, after most schools ended virtual learning.

It was an awful time to be a concerned parent.
 
