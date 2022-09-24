 Skip to content
(Kens 5 San Antonio)   100-year-old man wants 100 birthday cards for his birthday. You all know what to do, FARKers   (kens5.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
San Antonio? At least he has nice weather.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: San Antonio? At least he has nice weather.


Hey, isn't that where the "good" salsa comes from?

/new york city?
//get a rope
///as is tradition
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought my buddy a birthday card that read,"I wanted to get you something you need for your birthday, but they don't sell sell esteem" thinking it was hilarious.

He literally got quiet and dropped his head when he opened it.

/god, I still feel terrible just typing this out.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all know what to do, FARKers

Call him greedy and entitled then whine about his impact on the environment?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I know how to jump on a bandwagon. Stick my leg up, stumble, fall down hard, groan,etc.
 
padraig
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He'll be receiving sackloads of birthday cards everyday until his death.
 
zato_ichi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Say to myself "k" and go on with the rest of the day?
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tell him if Betty White was not allowed to live to be 100 then why should he?

(I honestly don't think I ever received 100 birthday cards during my entire life)
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Salmon: I bought my buddy a birthday card that read,"I wanted to get you something you need for your birthday, but they don't sell sell esteem" thinking it was hilarious.

He literally got quiet and dropped his head when he opened it.

/god, I still feel terrible just typing this out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Give him this card now
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I want to be able to do that someday.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I heard he's a retired police officer/pizza parlor owner from Chicago who's a major U2 fan, voted for Trump and loved Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, especially the Patty character.

That should help boost Farker participation.
 
jagrmeister721
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
>You all know what to do, FARKers

I bought all the birthday cards in a 60 mile radius around him and trashed them.  Hope I got the intent of this right.
 
