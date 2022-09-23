 Skip to content
January 6 was the smartest this dumbass ever looked
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
On Jan. 6, Jensen filmed videos from the base of the Capitol building, where he proclaimed - inaccurately, but with tremendous confidence - that he was at the White House. "Storm the White House! That's what we do!" he said in one video.

Dumbass. Lock him up for good.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Davis said it took his client roughly 24 hours to figure out that he was at the Capitol, not the White House, adding, that "shows you how confused and how jumbled his head is."

Okay, but... That's not better. I'd argue it's worse. Either way, "Oh, I thought I was killing Jones when I killed John" isn't a defense against the murder charges.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's even worse. The rally started in front of the White House. It was the big white building in the background. Not even he could have missed it. He thought he left the White House to go to the White House.

Only the finest.....
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
:|

/😐
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our client is stupid. Like reeeeaaaaallly stupid. Can we get a little mercy for this idiot?"

That's a defense, Sheeple.

/Why do I think that this is coordinated with Donnie's legal team to see if it works?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Davis described his client as a "typical Midwesterner,"

Hear that Midwesterners? This guy just said most of you are reeeeally stupid with lots of problems.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Friday's verdict, Jensen's lawyer spoke to reporters and said, "In my personal opinion, I think Mr. Jensen had a lot of issues, had a lot of problems back when all this occurred. And it's just sad."

Maybe so...

but a judge ordered him detained again after he violated the conditions of his release by live-streaming an event hosted MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

But then again...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...finding the defendant guilty on all charges against him.
Doug Jensen, ... was found guilty on seven counts, including felony charges of civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The feigned outrage is played out.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"A typical Midwesterner"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trespassing, assault ("The law does not require physical contact for the assault of an officer charge") -

Where is this Insurrection libbies have railed about all year? Not one single charge for that yet.

Not.

One.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
mcmnky:

As a midwesterner, that's pretty spot on. There's no shortage of headstrong middle aged white men that try to use SAT words like "unprecedented", and people that "did their own research" to undermine your professional and informed recommendation. Why yes, I am speaking from experience being born, raised, and currently living in Ohio. The amount of hubris the average yokel white man has is truly astounding.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why he would storm the very house where his Orange leader lived?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Davis described his client as a "typical Midwesterner," and a "blue collar worker."

Who could afford to take multiple days off, afford to transport himself to DC, and participate in an insurrection.  Keep me the fark out of the Midwestern U.S..
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least he knew enough not to do this at an Arby's.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16. Jensen's wife, April, cried as the verdicts were read."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bingethinker: On Jan. 6, Jensen filmed videos from the base of the Capitol building, where he proclaimed - inaccurately, but with tremendous confidence - that he was at the White House. "Storm the White House! That's what we do!" he said in one video.

Dumbass. Lock him up for good.


In Gitmo, with Full Enhanced Treatment.
 
