(CBS News)   DeSantis declares state of emergency over Tropical Depression 9, which is 8 too many   (cbsnews.com) divider line
37
    More: Florida, Tropical cyclone, Caribbean, Tropical Depression, Cuba, U.S. National Hurricane Center, state authorities, late Friday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2022 at 4:25 AM



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Funny thing, Tropical Depression 9 is also DeSantis's nickname.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Time to offer them evacuations to Venezuela.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That seems like the right thing to do, so it's not immediately clear how it's a political stunt intended to stick it to the Libs, but it's DeSanitary, so it must be. No way he's doing it to help the people of Florida.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Stay safe Florida Farkers.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MrBallou: That seems like the right thing to do, so it's not immediately clear how it's a political stunt intended to stick it to the Libs, but it's DeSanitary, so it must be. No way he's doing it to help the people of Florida.


It means he can demand money from the federal government that he would deny to anyone else.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The feds can deduct $600k plus the cost of caring for the reduces he sent to MV.  MA can use the money to fix our failing mass transit because our tax money goes to places like Florida instead.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
DeSantis sucking Biden's teat is a discomforting image.
 
BigGary_ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We've been in a State of Emergency since DeathSentance was sworn in.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Beatles - Revolution 9 (Official "Number 9" Sample)
Youtube 1pIyHajsu08
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wish nothing but the best for Floridians, stay safe and follow all the necessary evacuation procedures.

However, Gov. DeSantis...You're not going to let sleepy Joe Biden tell you what to do, are you? I bet lots of eligible, primary voters would be impressed if you stood your ground against the hurricane.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I happen to be stuck in FL right now but aside for my mom, I don't give a shiat. But DeSantis is just practicing declaring emergency shiat for when he's President and will majorly fark up this country.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weather Bureau | Metalocalypse | Adult Swim
Youtube yDqwlAU2QYs
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rooting for the hurricane on this one.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should use some of the millions from the state contract to traffic asylum seekers across state lines to provide humanitarian relief for--

Oh.  Yeah.  Right.

Not enough cruelty.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I hope you weren't expecting federal socialism dollars for your emergency. Have you tried picking yourself up by your bootstraps?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, DeSantis, go fark yourself.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Texas can help them.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to god: if Biden goes to Maralago and starts throwing out paper towels like he's shooting 3-pointers, I'm going to vote for him for 3 terms
 
groppet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well I hope the storm only washes away Desantis and Trumps homes.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait for a while. Once the storm meets Desantis going to decade a state of emergency
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Funny thing, Tropical Depression 9 is also DeSantis's nickname.


I thought it was a Jimmy Buffett cover band.
 
DannyBrandt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
and then President Biden was lowered down a rope from the side of Marine One.

Amid the deafening sounds of the helicopters blades and engines could be heard a faint plea

"President Biden," he whimpered, with tears rolling down his cheeks, "Mr. Biden, sir, can you save me? Mar-a-Lago is gone!"

Biden dons his aviator sunglasses. "Let's get you out of here, son."
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
wax_on [BareFark]
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well that was weird.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I swear to god: if Biden goes to Maralago and starts throwing out paper towels like he's shooting 3-pointers, I'm going to vote for him for 3 terms


There was water like no one has ever seen. Did you know Florida is almost surrounded by water? Most people don't know that.

/if the hurricane heads towards the Governor's mansion in Tallahassee, I'm completely ok with nuking the hurricane now.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Took 'im long enough.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And according to one forecaster, Alabama's in deep shiat too....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I haven't been paying much attention to the weather lately, so I was wondering if it was over immigration or trans kids in schools.
 
DannyBrandt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why can't they just build a big funnel and have that drain over to Lake Mead?

I swear we have the dummest people in charge.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
BREAKING NEWS:
TFG is issuing a warning from Mar-a-Lardo...

If you eat too many hamberders,
you won't fit into the helicopter basket.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's declared a state of emergency? Did a drag queen read books to children in a public library again?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ansius: He's declared a state of emergency? Did a drag queen read books to children in a public library again?


...and the drag queen did it..
While in a hurricane!!! DUN DUN DUH!
 
JudgeReinhold
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He better not ship this storm up north.  His state. His responsibility.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait. The same jackass whose official response to a pandemic was to tell people to raw dog the Wal-mart and sell merch?

This guy only leads through spite, stupidity and bullying.

What's the grift?
 
DannyBrandt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JudgeReinhold: He better not ship this storm up north.  His state. His responsibility.


They did take Tom Brady off your hands, seems like a fair trade.

Wait, how have the Pat's been doing lately?
 
