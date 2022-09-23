 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Usually addresses have a number. 23 Maple Street, 4250 West Harbor Rd. You get the idea. Also, here's a 0   (zillow.com) divider line
29
29 Comments
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
US address system allows for fractional addresses too
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The driveway is made of concrete speedbumps?

In sand?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
$1.8M

2200 sq ft.

Hard pass
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I like the balloon dog. Does it come with the property?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

urger: US address system allows for fractional addresses too


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That seller sees the future and is hoping to find a sucker who doesn't.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Makes Hespera look like a paradise.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Has a private well on the property.

For now.

Stupid.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tarantulas. Tarantulas everywhere.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
is that an Alex Katz painting in bedroom?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: I like the balloon dog. Does it come with the property?


Jeff Koons, it's a Koon hound
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: $1.8M

2200 sq ft.

Hard pass


Agreed. It's even on 17+ acres of land sand.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL

/knows the design and construction are the real costs here but still
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: US address system allows for fractional addresses too


CARTOON SUSHI • Broccoli in "Taxicab Confrontations"
Youtube ByuZEB7px_c
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without wind breaks, every porch and ledge is going to be coated in dirt and sand CONSTANTLY..
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brand-new construction.  Over a million dollars.  I see.
Actually, I was up in Big Sky the other day and I saw the same thing--an insane amount of building, big stone and glass mansions, way up in the mountains.  Who is doing this?
Someone is on a building spree, and it's not affordable housing.

Joshua Tree's popularity is ruining life for longtime residents: 'You can't see the stars any more'
As tourism surges, the desert region has become California's hottest housing market. Now many can't afford to live there
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bono wakes you up every morning with a rooster call while the edge pretends he's playing guitar in the background.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few too many zeros in the price tag for me, and forced air sounds kind of weird like they are forcing me to breath the shiat when I don't want to.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: [Fark user image 425x475]

LOL

/knows the design and construction are the real costs here but still


That's gardening shed prices as California goes

/or desert hellhole prices
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like a great spot for my cult!

Also, no garage door in the desert?  One good windstorm and your car is sandblasted.  For $1.8 million, you can throw in a garage door.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Interesting house.  Stupid (though gorgeous) location.

I'm much more interested in the garage, that looks like a singer Porsche, and if it comes with that I....still can't afford it.
 
rick42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
USPS doesn't recognize any addresses under 900 for this street. I suspect the 0 is a placeholder until an actual number is assigned.

/hate to be a party pooper on Caturday
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like the open floorplan and the way that it invites spiders, scorpions, snakes and desert hobos into your space.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I like the open floorplan and the way that it invites spiders, scorpions, snakes and desert hobos into your space.


The snakes nail the hobos, the spiders get the snakes, and the scorpions are eaten by the chupacabras who trample the spiders - it's the circle of life
 
ansius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a really cool house.
 
alex10294
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When a place isn't available on mapping software because it's remote, they use a 0. I see it all the time in AZ.  That usually means your mailbox is at the highway, instead of at your house.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was in line behind someone at the UPS store once and the counter guy was like "What's the address?" and the line person was like 'well, if you approach from the East it's 123 Maple Street but from the West it's 456 Chestnut Rd'. Counter guy couldn't find either of those addresses in the computer.

To this day I don't know if that was just a crazy person, or if they were trying to ship something to someone in Narnia.

Thus ends my CSB about strange addresses
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

urger: US address system allows for fractional addresses too


Good lord, no it doesn't.

I meam, technically, yes. But heaven help you if you live in one.

Apartment 4? Room 301? Ezpz. 100 somewhere 1/2? INVALID ENTRY. Mail lost to time and space. Monthly trips to the post office to tell those people that there is more than 1 door on the building, please give me my mail.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA: "These homes are perfect for a vacation rental, investment property or second home."

Ah, targeted at twats.
 
