Rudy G ready to make Syracuse University history
‘’ 9 hours ago  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He could have made gobs of money over the past twenty years just by cashing in on speaking fees and books, and blocking Donald Trump's number.

He could be a conservative and have his legacy and reputation preserved in the minds of most Americans.

Oh well.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Etchy333: He could have made gobs of money over the past twenty years just by cashing in on speaking fees and books, and blocking Donald Trump's number.

He could be a conservative and have his legacy and reputation preserved in the minds of most Americans.

Oh well.


For what? Happening to be mayor on 9/11?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Etchy333: He could have made gobs of money over the past twenty years just by cashing in on speaking fees and books, and blocking Donald Trump's number.

He could be a conservative and have his legacy and reputation preserved in the minds of most Americans.

Oh well.

For what? Happening to be mayor on 9/11?


Yep.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ahhh... I was thinking of the wrong Rudy G...

Toronto Raptors Fan goes nuts after Rudy Gay shoots Game Winner
Youtube WK7lIjFsGvg
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mugato: Etchy333: He could have made gobs of money over the past twenty years just by cashing in on speaking fees and books, and blocking Donald Trump's number.

He could be a conservative and have his legacy and reputation preserved in the minds of most Americans.

Oh well.

For what? Happening to be mayor on 9/11?


Now Nosferudy will be known forever for melting in front of a camera, doing a press conference between a crematorium and dildo shop, and struggling to tuck his shirt in fap. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
 
groppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Mugato: Etchy333: He could have made gobs of money over the past twenty years just by cashing in on speaking fees and books, and blocking Donald Trump's number.

He could be a conservative and have his legacy and reputation preserved in the minds of most Americans.

Oh well.

For what? Happening to be mayor on 9/11?

Yep.


Remember the media dubbed him "America's mayor". He should be the poster child for not getting involved with Trump, he had a nice cushy post politics life and tossed it away for Trump. Now he is in debt, facing lawsuits and potential criminal charges all for some fat bloated orange idiot.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rebuttal to be held at Syracuse University Total Landscaping
 
