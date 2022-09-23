 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Now that's a real shame when folks be throwin' away a perfectly good white boy like that   (kiro7.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This makes me so angry. Organic material should go on the compost pile.
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Mrs. Thermo was just watching Better Off Dead yesterday!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Was a bad movie that became good b/c of very good comedic performances by the actors.
Also had some nice skiing stunts.
 
biznatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
For context
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
White boy? In Detroit?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: This makes me so angry. Organic material should go on the compost pile.


That's not how you spell Soylent Green!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: HugeMistake: This makes me so angry. Organic material should go on the compost pile.

That's not how you spell Soylent Green!


Past it's sell-by date, FDA's got rules y'know
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Was a bad movie that became good b/c of very good comedic performances by the actors.
Also had some nice skiing stunts.


I love that damn movie.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
[Layla, piano interlude plays]
 
