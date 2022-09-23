 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Loginova shoulda logovta'd   (yahoo.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, Russia, Russian influencer Veronika Loginova, Prosecutor, United States, Ukraine, Cataline Goanta, Sargis Darbinyan, Social media  
•       •       •

589 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2022 at 1:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She can use the Underground Railroad from Russia to my bunk any time
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a good start. But do we have enough prison space for the rest of Instagram?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: She can use the Underground Railroad from Russia to my bunk any time


s.yimg.comView Full Size

She looks like she's had massive plastic surgery already, at 18. Maybe it is just the photo.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: The Exit Stencilist: She can use the Underground Railroad from Russia to my bunk any time

[s.yimg.com image 705x529]
She looks like she's had massive plastic surgery already, at 18. Maybe it is just the photo.


Makeup games mostly
 
fark yews
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she posts on Instagram that she is being threatened with prison over posting on Instagram.  She is either very brave or very stupid.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: The Exit Stencilist: She can use the Underground Railroad from Russia to my bunk any time

[s.yimg.com image 705x529]
She looks like she's had massive plastic surgery already, at 18. Maybe it is just the photo.



If she's 18, I'm a farking toddler....She's all of 25ish with a crap ton of BAD plastic surgery.
The only influence  she should have is to NOT use the same farking doctors she has..yikes..
 
mistahtom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They don't let any ol' Joe Schmo be an IG influencer.

Her dad is probably some high-level business exec and this is a political hit/extortion.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Couple of Russians I follow use YouTube instead. And they're pretty vocal about their hatred for Russia right now. One escaped to Georgia (country). Not sure on the others.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Loginova said she had never posted anything political, and said the decision was "bullshiat."

Welcome to Russia, dear. For all the problems America has, I can't think of too many other places I rather live. Being jailed for 6 years for just using a social media site? Yeah, I'll stick to a country where I'm free to criticize the president for being a small handed, mushroom dicked, lunatic. That's right, I'm talking about you, Chester A. Arthur.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ISO15693: The Exit Stencilist: She can use the Underground Railroad from Russia to my bunk any time

[s.yimg.com image 705x529]
She looks like she's had massive plastic surgery already, at 18. Maybe it is just the photo.

Makeup games mostly


Username, it Chekovs.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: She can use the Underground Railroad from Russia to my bunk any time


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.