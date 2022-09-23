 Skip to content
(Twitter)   America's penis about to get hammered again   (twitter.com)
    More: Florida, shot  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely that will get rid of the gonorrhea, right?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Balls.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's time for a sloppy circumcision.
 
Azz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Smegma surprise!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sharpie gonna redirect it West at 2PM Tuesday.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I only lasted two years in that sh*thole of a state. I will take earthquakes in Alaska any day of the week.
 
paulleah
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those bootstrapping God fearing Floridians will be fine. Go about your business.
 
fat boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hoping it tracks about 150 miles east by Tuesday/Wednesday
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Balls.


Already washed away, if you look at the map. Florida has been neutered for quite some time. Pisses them off something fierce!
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Sharpie gonna redirect it West at 2PM Tuesday.


Easier than that -- Desantis will simply not allow Florida to track it.
 
sforce
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And with it the Florida homeowners insurance market will collapse.
 
sno man
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
DeathSantis earned it hard last week. Sorry citizens, but you collectively voted for him. This is only your fault.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
politico.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good. Tampa St Pete sucks. Eastside, yo.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only 5 more to go.
 
Iczer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Naw, it's obvious it's gonna hit Alabama.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ted Cruz?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Disney World still sucks
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah well.  Whatcha gonna do....
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You guys really didnt think we'd get out of this hurricane season without at least ONE major hurricane did you?

Normally I go to vacation to FL this time of year.  Guess I made the right choice not to go this year.
 
bdub77
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: You guys really didnt think we'd get out of this hurricane season without at least ONE major hurricane did you?

Normally I go to vacation to FL this time of year.  Guess I made the right choice not to go this year.


I refuse to vacation there, it's a sh*thole state.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
UnBelizeable!
 
djinarl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

corq: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Sharpie gonna redirect it West at 2PM Tuesday.

Easier than that -- Desantis will simply not allow Florida to track it.


I assumed he'd just bus it to DC.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

corq: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Sharpie gonna redirect it West at 2PM Tuesday.

Easier than that -- Desantis will simply not allow Florida to track it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Easier than that Kat Kerr will pray it away.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [politico.com image 630x420]


Yup. I remember all the panic over Dorian after what it did to the Bahamas. Tree services were going around chopping anything next to power lines which is the first time I've seen them do THAT around here. There were long lines at gas stations, panic buying at stores, etc.

Then it just... sat there off the coast. And slowly went north. Without even touching us.

So come back to me the day before landfall and then I'll get worried.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And if TFG were still in charge, he could've redirected it away using his magic sharpie powers.

Oh, and don't forget the nuke-ular. He's very good with the nuke-ular. His uncle at MIT would always say "Sir, how do you know so much about using the nuke-ular to stop hurricanes?"
 
fat boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Trump files insurance claim for $250,000,000
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fat boy: Hoping it tracks about 150 miles east by Tuesday/Wednesday


That's be the biggest collective "oh no! Anyway..."
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good luck with all dat sh*t.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KCinPA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought for sure this was about Aaron Rupar! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm right at the landfall spot in that track. It's been nice knowing all of you.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You usually have to pay extra to get your taint played with like that.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KCinPA: I thought for sure this was about Aaron Rupar! [Fark user image 425x263]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Major Hurricane Ian? Well at least it's not Colonel Hurricane Ian.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dodecahedron: I'm right at the landfall spot in that track. It's been nice knowing all of you.


I survived Francis right there while on vacation. You will too. No worries but be safe.
 
