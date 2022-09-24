 Skip to content
(CBS News)   New developments in the 1982 Tylenol-poisoning murders that gave the nation a headache   (cbsnews.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What new developments?  This whole article is just an advertisement for their upcoming series.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WickerNipple: What new developments?  This whole article is just an advertisement for their upcoming series.


Yeah, this. Everyone was already pretty sure it was him, but without him admitting it or some compelling new DNA evidence, which they could have obtained years ago, they probably don't have anything new to charge him with.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: WickerNipple: What new developments?  This whole article is just an advertisement for their upcoming series.

Yeah, this. Everyone was already pretty sure it was him, but without him admitting it or some compelling new DNA evidence, which they could have obtained years ago, they probably don't have anything new to charge him with.


Much advancement in Criminal Justice has been made since the 80s. It's now standard practice to get murder convictions on purely circumstantial evidence, even without a body. Considering this guy is unlikable and looks funny, isn't wealthy or from a wealthy family, I'm sure they could get a conviction no problem
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Too young to remember the hysteria that gripped the Chicago area when this happened, but my parents were still leery of Tylenol many years later.
 
p51d007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I cuss out whomever did it, every time I try to rip off the shrink wrap around the bottle, fiddle with
the locking cap, pull the seal off the bottle, dig out the cotton.  Enough to give you a headache!
 
detonator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Too young to remember the hysteria that gripped the Chicago area when this happened, but my parents were still leery of Tylenol many years later.


It created the need for tamper proof medicine bottles and packaging you see today.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Processed refined carbs and added sugar are poisons.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Processed refined carbs and added sugar are poisons.


🙄
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Processed refined carbs and added sugar are poisons.


Brush your teeth and exercise. You'll be fine. Cyanide-laced Tylenol?  Not so much.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Brush your teeth and exercise. You'll be fine.


Those make my head hurt.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Processed refined carbs and added sugar are poisons.


Swing and a miss
 
