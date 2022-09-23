 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Freudian slip   (twitter.com)
29
    Amusing  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I wonder how many blocks they did that?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Virgina - the first thing opened on a white wedding night.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Whoever steals that before it's removed will be a millionaire.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Close enough for me.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shouldn't have the sign made in gina then
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Whoever steals that before it's removed will be a millionaire.


They said it would be replaced by COB, so it's probably already gone by now. Then again, DDOT is legendary for their laziness and overall DGAF attitude. I'm pretty close by, but I've already put on my comfy pants and started a movie for the evening.

If it's there in the morning I'll steal it on my way to get a haircut.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: I wonder how many blocks they did that?


That's a LOT of Viringas
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What of b and c?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of an old o&a.com thread
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
twistedsifter.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: I wonder how many blocks they did that?


Hopefully not for ten blocks, because that would be too long.

/Alright
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the corner of Virgina and 18. AKA, my senior year of high school.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Virgina - the first thing opened on a white wedding night.


Now I have to go find that Billy video.  You aren't a nice person as I was sleepy.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yes, DC misspelled Virginia Avenue"...

Are we sure they didn't misspell Vagina Avenue... I mean either way they are off by one letter, so who's to say what they meant? 

Or maybe it's a portmanteau for virgin vaginas?  Since it's at the intersection with 18 it's at least legal.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm uncomfortable with the word itself...
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norfolk?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was how they spelt it in 1700.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I'm uncomfortable with the word itself...


You got sand?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Peggy Hill says Vagina
Youtube sc-099OMn3E
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Combustion: I'm uncomfortable with the word itself...


Yea I know what you mean. I've lived in Virginia for a few years now and I still can't get used to it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That street is a damn slip and slide when it gets wet too...
 
