(Twitter) Police have released the video from their Snidely Whiplash performance art piece
    More: Followup, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
WTF was the car stopped on the train tracks? That right there alone shows negligence, if not intent.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Holy fark.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm gonna stick with that being an attempt to "accidentally" deal with someone that's been causing problems for the force.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Railroaded!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I was that idiot's commanding officer I would be screaming my head off for a goddamn week. Who parks ANY car, much less a police cruiser with a suspect handcuffed in the back, ON TRAIN TRACKS?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Evil or just ducking stupid? Honestly, I can't tell.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Evil or just ducking stupid? Honestly, I can't tell.


Straight-C student!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
D-minus student promoted every year to make each teacher's life easier.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus f*ck
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attempted murder. Life in prison at a minimum.

F*ck. This is America. Promotion to chief of police.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oops. our bad
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Yeah, I'm gonna stick with that being an attempt to "accidentally" deal with someone that's been causing problems for the force.


If you are going to get me to choose between absolute incompetence and complete corruption of a cop, I'm going to need to ruminate on it a for quite some time.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is some farked up shiat right there. That is the most incompetent thing I've ever seen police do. How can you turn your back on someone that you think is about to die like that cop did in the first clip? Oh, there's a train coming, I'll just run away and let it hit my car when I know there's a handcuffed person in there that can't possibly fend for themselves. fark that guy,
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess thats one way to get to Dizz Knee Land.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know it's bad when the police camera which caught the police malfeasance did not malfunction before the video could be released.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So he totally gets "Qualified Immunity" because, until now, nobody's parked a cop car on a train track with an arrested suspect inside and then waited until a train came along, so clearly due to the absence of case law on this it's unreasonable for an officer to think that's something they maybe shouldn't do.
 
cefm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Attempted murder for sure. But because cop, they might have better luck firing him for negligent destruction of the police dept car.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More like Keystone Kops
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cops park where ever they want, even if it puts people's lives in danger.

/especially if it puts people's lives in danger
//In the bike lane, in front of the hydrant, by the stand pipe, on the railroad tracks
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I learned from putting pennies on the rail to stop for a speeding locamotive
 
Halpha Blomega
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I believe in a previous thread, someone said the suspect would own Platteville after this.

I believe they're right.

What the actual fark.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was the suspected arrested for a serious crime like selling single cigarettes or an expired license?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Where the F___ did that train come from?"
-- some cop (probably)
 
Excelsior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: If I was that idiot's commanding officer I would be screaming my head off for a goddamn week. Who parks ANY car, much less a police cruiser with a suspect handcuffed in the back, ON TRAIN TRACKS?


The waste of budgetary resources is clearly the greatest tragedy of the story
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sir Paul: Cops park where ever they want, even if it puts people's lives in danger.

/especially if it puts people's lives in danger
//In the bike lane, in front of the hydrant, by the stand pipe, on the railroad tracks


This is a true statement.

I've had my ambo blocked by patrol cars entirely too many times.

"Hey man, gotta pull in."
"Active crime scene, can't."
"Injured person...hey can I get your name, badge number, agency, and supervisor name? *keys mic* Unable to make patient contact Dispatch, Officer Numbnuts badge number 101DT with Podunks PD states area is an active crime scene and is blocking entry."
 
ansius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was that Officer trying to order the train to stay back?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Warriors code. Ya'll just don't understand.
 
Watubi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did they charge the train engineer with obstruction?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kind of surprised the train horn didn't startle the cops, causing them to shoot the suspect.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: Lsherm: If I was that idiot's commanding officer I would be screaming my head off for a goddamn week. Who parks ANY car, much less a police cruiser with a suspect handcuffed in the back, ON TRAIN TRACKS?

The waste of budgetary resources is clearly the greatest tragedy of the story


That's what you got out my comment?

You seem like the kind of person who would park a car on train tracks.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Oh geez, is the person we wanted to get rid of the suspect still in the car? Golly."
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The worst thing I ever saw the cops do was stop the bus I was riding, put a homeless man who couldn't even stand up, his own puke down his front, in a seat and tell the bus driver to only let him off after they crossed the town line... what made it particularly bad was that we'd just had a blizzard.  The sidewalks hadn't been shoveled yet.  The bus shelters were snowed in.  (A cop I know said this is a game they play between departments.)

A year later a homeless man was found frozen to death in a bus shelter along that general route.

/And yet, this is, somehow even worse.
 
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
/shut up muttley!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fandom Tangential...

Anyone want to take bets that after Episode 3 of Andor, the farking GALACTIC EMPIRE is gonna come down harder on that P.O.S.  Karn for his screw-up than an *actual* police department will on this guy?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lsherm: DonkeyDixon: Lsherm: If I was that idiot's commanding officer I would be screaming my head off for a goddamn week. Who parks ANY car, much less a police cruiser with a suspect handcuffed in the back, ON TRAIN TRACKS?

The waste of budgetary resources is clearly the greatest tragedy of the story

That's what you got out my comment?

You seem like the kind of person who would park a car on train tracks.


I took it as snark
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If someone hadn't had been seriously hurt I'd have thought this was Reno 911. Now I can't wait until the police release all her pot arrests as a reason that she kinda deserved it anyway. She shoplifted so negligent murder is cool. If cops that actually shoot people aren't indicted then there is zero chance this cop will be.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So apparently that railroad crossing has a history of incidents (can't find the article that noted that now because no one knows how to archive a story) and it's not well lit. But that still doesn't excuse parking the car there. That was stupid as hell.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Evil or just ducking stupid? Honestly, I can't tell.


new-cdn.mamamia.com.auView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cop will be fired, not for the victim, but for damaging police property.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...Police training video...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Kind of surprised the train horn didn't startle the cops, causing them to shoot the suspect.


That's part of why they use quarter inch steel on the engine covers. Don't want to be vulnerable to rednecks taking shots.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Target Builder: So he totally gets "Qualified Immunity" because, until now, nobody's parked a cop car on a train track with an arrested suspect inside and then waited until a train came along, so clearly due to the absence of case law on this it's unreasonable for an officer to think that's something they maybe shouldn't do.


Cop acted "in good faith", you see.
Cops can lie and do whatever they want, because they had "good faith" that they didn't mean to do bad stuff.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is sick and repulsive.

I also basically don't have a soul, so that should say something.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: The worst thing I ever saw the cops do was stop the bus I was riding, put a homeless man who couldn't even stand up, his own puke down his front, in a seat and tell the bus driver to only let him off after they crossed the town line... what made it particularly bad was that we'd just had a blizzard.  The sidewalks hadn't been shoveled yet.  The bus shelters were snowed in.  (A cop I know said this is a game they play between departments.)

A year later a homeless man was found frozen to death in a bus shelter along that general route.

/And yet, this is, somehow even worse.


They kill First Nations dudes (and others) up in Canada that way, taking them out to the freezing middle of nowhere on "starlight tours" :/
 
Noxious1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Kind of surprised the train horn didn't startle the cops, causing them to shoot the suspect.


They could have shot the train.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Cop will be fired, not for the victim, but for damaging police property.


Engineer will be arrested.  For failure to obey police commands to stop.
 
