(WFSB Connecticut)   Seal turns himself in at Beverly, MA Police Department. Heidi Klum refuses to bail him out though   (wfsb.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hard Core!
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's crazy!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A displaced seal could be a big problem for 1700s aristocracy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Listen, that storm out there is tough and I need a place to crash...Can I use your couch?"
 
