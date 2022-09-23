 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Add "rent a hotel room" to the list of things black men can't do in America   (gothamist.com) divider line
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
While I think what happened is atrocious, his art would indicate homelessness lol.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Holy fark, sue the everloving shiat out of these assholes.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, it's pretty racist to assume black men don't know how to rent hotel rooms.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not call the High Line in NYC a boutique hotel.

Hot bed for racists, may be
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern art = garbage? So we're reliving the 60s yet again?

He could put a frame around that hotel and recoup all his losses though.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it not be easier to make a list of things they can do?
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: While I think what happened is atrocious, his art would indicate homelessness lol.


Homelessness is subjective
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the hotel's defense he did smell like a homeless person.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the security is so bad there that they regularly find homeless people sleeping in empty rooms?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what kind of art he'll make from this.  The whole situation sucks, but I'm thinking for an artist who "mines the Internet as a living archive of Black life, death, remembrance, celebration, and survival," this will give him a lot of material to work with. 

I hope he immortalizes their actions in art that gets exposure long after the hotel has tried to settle and bury this incident.  Turn the hotel and staff into modern art pariahs.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not that they *can't*, subby, it's that the registration forms are culturally biased.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Snort: In the hotel's defense he did smell like a homeless person.


Most Farkers smell like a homeless person.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never judge a book by it's cover. I'm not homeless but I look like I should be.
 
roydrj
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
JC are we still questioning if "Black Lives Matter" was a joke? Do we not have any more "mature" adults any more?
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Like really WTF? Assuming some guest sees him going into a room and thinks he looks homeless and its breaking in because because he gets the card key wrong a few times and shakes the handle, security just takes their word for it and busts into the room? Did they review the video to verify what the complaintant saw and, if so, did they then go back to review video of the check-in to see if it matched? The other scenario is that a hotel worker saw the same thing, reported, and they did no video verification. This is wild and security is lucky he wasn't armed.
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Snort: In the hotel's defense he did smell like a homeless person.

Most Farkers smell like a homeless person.


I thought I had an argument against that but then I remembered that homeless people could probably purchase and microwave hot pockets in a 7-11.
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Snort: In the hotel's defense he did smell like a homeless person.

Most Farkers smell like a homeless person.


Hey now.  I am homeless and I can assure you that not everyone smells as nice as me.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Racists get angry when they think a person of color is in a place where they don't belong.
Somebody getting fired. Company will settle out of court.
Corporate may or may not issue a statement depending on how much publicity this story garners.
We were recently reminded that there was a time when black people were not welcome in hotels all over America.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': Would it not be easier to make a list of things they can do?


Die in a hail of gunfire
 
KCinPA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll check it out in a week or so. Despite Jessie, the BYU volleyball thing and countless other cries of wolf I'm sure this will be litigated fairly here 🙄
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm white as can be, and I've been discriminated against in hotels just for dressing casual. One time a hotel clerk got in my face as though he expected me to be homeless and thus in his Lobby without good reason. Unfortunately for him, I was the driver for the night auditor who was at the time in a meeting with the big boss.

Things did not go well for him.

//I hope a similar fate awaits this bum.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

morg: Like really WTF? Assuming some guest sees him going into a room and thinks he looks homeless and its breaking in because because he gets the card key wrong a few times and shakes the handle, security just takes their word for it and busts into the room? Did they review the video to verify what the complaintant saw and, if so, did they then go back to review video of the check-in to see if it matched? The other scenario is that a hotel worker saw the same thing, reported, and they did no video verification. This is wild and security is lucky he wasn't armed.


We know nothing of why they were in there.
Since we are going to make assumptions on what happened here is mine.

I'll assume it was night because he was asleep, since im assuming it was night the 2 guys entering were not cleaning people because that's noisy.  If there was a complaint of a homeless person entering the room i doubt he would have been in the room long enough to fall asleep.  My best guess... the 2 workers thought the room was empty and went in there to fark.  They were startled by someone being there and just blurted something out to distract from their intentions.

That or they have xray vision and look through all the walls for homes people.

IF someone complained as you suggested the 1st thing they would do is check the computer to see if the room is rented or not.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The actions of two individuals are reflective of the company which is reflective of the state which is reflective of the nation which is reflective of the world.

Did I track that appropriately?
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Modern art = garbage? So we're reliving the 60s yet again?

He could put a frame around that hotel and recoup all his losses though.


Looks more like garbage = modern art.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cant be arsed: I'm white as can be, and I've been discriminated against in hotels just for dressing casual. One time a hotel clerk got in my face as though he expected me to be homeless and thus in his Lobby without good reason. Unfortunately for him, I was the driver for the night auditor who was at the time in a meeting with the big boss.

Things did not go well for him.

//I hope a similar fate awaits this bum.


I'm always dressed comfortable and love when people assume things by the way I'm dressed or if I'm driving my old work minivan.  Auto assumption is I'm broke and should not be there.
I helped my daughter do a psychology project by going to a high end car dealership on a Friday with my daughter, my van, usual clothes and walked the lot for 20 minutes not 1 sales person approached.  I had to go to the desk to get assistance
Next Friday my brother went dressed nice and in my nice car and walked the same path and showed the same interest in the cars.  Less than 5 minutes he got sales guy 1, 5 minutes later sales guy 2.

To bad for them I was actually in the market for a new car and there were a few I liked but I went to the competition.
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Never judge a book by it's cover. I'm not homeless but I look like I should be.


If looks could smell.
 
Kellner21
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: The actions of two individuals are reflective of the company which is reflective of the state which is reflective of the nation which is reflective of the world.

Did I track that appropriately?


Don't forget this happens to every single African American multiple times every day.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

morg: Like really WTF? Assuming some guest sees him going into a room and thinks he looks homeless and its breaking in because because he gets the card key wrong a few times and shakes the handle, security just takes their word for it and busts into the room? Did they review the video to verify what the complaintant saw and, if so, did they then go back to review video of the check-in to see if it matched? The other scenario is that a hotel worker saw the same thing, reported, and they did no video verification. This is wild and security is lucky he wasn't armed.


There's no upside to the staff to verify. They aren't facing any consequences for what they did & they might not have had the chance to threaten a black man if they checked first.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: The actions of two individuals are reflective of the company which is reflective of the state which is reflective of the nation which is reflective of the world.

Did I track that appropriately?


When you are employed as security staff by a company, yes you are a representative of the company.

And I don't know about the world, but this is absolutely what your rich white asshole buddies want the US to be like.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

morg: Like really WTF? Assuming some guest sees him going into a room and thinks he looks homeless and its breaking in because because he gets the card key wrong a few times and shakes the handle, security just takes their word for it and busts into the room? Did they review the video to verify what the complaintant saw and, if so, did they then go back to review video of the check-in to see if it matched? The other scenario is that a hotel worker saw the same thing, reported, and they did no video verification. This is wild and security is lucky he wasn't armed.


Nah, sort of alluded to it in the article - the door didn't latch. In higher end hotels:

vudukungfu: I would not call the High Line in NYC a boutique hotel.


Like this one, $600-800 a night for the next few months, the cleaning staff starts early. The door wasn't latched and it sounds like someone from the early crew walked in on him around 7am, asked if he was OK, then told management about it because the door wasn't locked. Then they sent two goons to kick him out, because the first guy thought he was a homeless freeloader.

I cannot believe a hotel that charges that much a night wouldn't check to make sure that room was actually charged for the night. He's got a pretty good case based on that alone.Either they checked and thought he wasn't the person who paid for it, or they never checked at all and tried to kick him out. Either way, they're wrong.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: morg: Like really WTF? Assuming some guest sees him going into a room and thinks he looks homeless and its breaking in because because he gets the card key wrong a few times and shakes the handle, security just takes their word for it and busts into the room? Did they review the video to verify what the complaintant saw and, if so, did they then go back to review video of the check-in to see if it matched? The other scenario is that a hotel worker saw the same thing, reported, and they did no video verification. This is wild and security is lucky he wasn't armed.

We know nothing of why they were in there.
Since we are going to make assumptions on what happened here is mine.

I'll assume it was night because he was asleep, since im assuming it was night the 2 guys entering were not cleaning people because that's noisy.  If there was a complaint of a homeless person entering the room i doubt he would have been in the room long enough to fall asleep.  My best guess... the 2 workers thought the room was empty and went in there to fark.  They were startled by someone being there and just blurted something out to distract from their intentions.

That or they have xray vision and look through all the walls for homes people.

IF someone complained as you suggested the 1st thing they would do is check the computer to see if the room is rented or not.


Hmmm.  I know no one reads TFA, but it's all in there...

According to the HRD complaint, Irving checked into the hotel on January 20th. On the second evening of his stay, Irving returned to the hotel around 11 p.m. or midnight, and promptly went to bed.
Around 7:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. the following morning, a white male entered the room briefly, asked if everything was OK, "as the door seemed to have not closed completely," and retreated after Irving gave an "affirmative response."
It was 30 to 40 minutes later that the two hotel workers entered the room without knocking and ordered Irving to leave, during a harangue that lasted 15 to 20 minutes - until Irving provided proof from his phone that he was a guest. "They admitted he was a hotel guest," Eisenstein told Gothamist. "They never admitted they were wrong.
 
Eravior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ace in your face: While I think what happened is atrocious, his art would indicate homelessness lol.


I see it's done in one. Would have thought he might be homeless if I saw him carrying his art.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
