 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "Who is having a puke-yank?"   (twitter.com) divider line
50
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1121 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2022 at 9:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
OMG I'm dying.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
LOL!!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I can't wait for the follow-up.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That was hilarious.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That just made my goddamn shiatty day.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okay that was way funnier than I was expecting.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least they had fun with it. Effing hilarious
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's hysterical 🤣😂
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fly tomorrow and pray this happens.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found that way more hilarious than I was expecting.

What I don't get is:

a) how you break into the intercom system
b) how you make the sounds without someone finding you out. It's a farking plane. If you're making that noise somewhere, people are gonna hear it.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that Drebin?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's a challenging wank."
- Sean Lock
 
phedex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I once used a random empty cubicles phone in our 2 story, 100 employee or so building, called the overhead page number and farted into the phone, and hung up.  I heard a pile of laughs all over the place and went back about my business, didn't own up to it for about 6 months.

This prank though, its next level.  those moans? *chefs kiss*.
 
Mukster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Puke yank? Sounds like a weird fetish, but hey, who am I to judge? You do you.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Shostie: Okay that was way funnier than I was expecting.


Same.  No idea why, but it just hit me as utterly hilarious.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
WHAT THE ACTUAL FARK?!
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"In the event of emergency, the exits are here, here, and

UNNGHGHGGHGHGHGHGHGH"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

educated: I can't wait for the follow-up.


Seriously! I have... questions.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Is that Drebin?


Farking brilliant!!!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I found that way more hilarious than I was expecting.

What I don't get is:

a) how you break into the intercom system
b) how you make the sounds without someone finding you out. It's a farking plane. If you're making that noise somewhere, people are gonna hear it.


i0.wp.comView Full Size

I will find you and I will kill you.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The pilot sounds really annoyed," until he turns of the intercom laughing because the copilot or some deadhead is farking with the passengers and the flight attendants are in on it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I found that way more hilarious than I was expecting.

What I don't get is:

a) how you break into the intercom system
b) how you make the sounds without someone finding you out. It's a farking plane. If you're making that noise somewhere, people are gonna hear it.


Almost think it was ground personnel and they somehow got a recording in to the intercom system.  I agree with you that no one actually using the intercom on the flight would be able to get away with it.
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://dilbert.com/strip/1997-09-10
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sweet! After a total fail yesterday with my years old submission, which eventually was removed from the main page, this one's an appropriate 100th greenlight.
Thanks modmins!

IPAs on me!
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "That's a challenging wank."
- Sean Lock


Top five funniest things said, ever.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Still better than ukuleles
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like a mechanic attached a device to the intercom, or someone knew a way to bluetooth to some diagnostic tool in the plane and played prerecorded sounds. Whatever it is, I bet that plane was grounded until it got figured out. It's actually a little concerning.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Goonies - Chunk confesses to the Fratellis.
Youtube Q5UG7ISJfP0
 
starsrift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "That's a challenging wank."
- Sean Lock


I thought Mr. Collins had quite the pleasant face. Turn the sound off as one does for most titillating content, and have at it.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another Air Drop incident?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: Sounds like a mechanic attached a device to the intercom, or someone knew a way to bluetooth to some diagnostic tool in the plane and played prerecorded sounds. Whatever it is, I bet that plane was grounded until it got figured out. It's actually a little concerning.


Feh! Killjoy! The people wanted fap-yak!
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tkil: [Fark user image image 850x254]
https://dilbert.com/strip/1997-09-10


Scott Adams sucks and this isn't even the punch line. Nuns and padding
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I found that way more hilarious than I was expecting.

What I don't get is:

a) how you break into the intercom system
b) how you make the sounds without someone finding you out. It's a farking plane. If you're making that noise somewhere, people are gonna hear it.


Maybe newer aircraft are using some time of wireless protocol like Bluetooth.  Blue-jacking is a very common thing.  Maybe they pre-recorded some sounds to play.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hah! Fun
Puke yank > Surprise ukulele
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: tsjonesosu: Sounds like a mechanic attached a device to the intercom, or someone knew a way to bluetooth to some diagnostic tool in the plane and played prerecorded sounds. Whatever it is, I bet that plane was grounded until it got figured out. It's actually a little concerning.

Feh! Killjoy! The people wanted fap-yak!


LOL....Do not Google Image Search, ANYTHING, related to yaking and any type of fapping.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe it was someone's screaming goat comfort animal
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Lsherm: I found that way more hilarious than I was expecting.

What I don't get is:

a) how you break into the intercom system
b) how you make the sounds without someone finding you out. It's a farking plane. If you're making that noise somewhere, people are gonna hear it.

[i0.wp.com image 750x400]
I will find you and I will kill you.


I have a very specific set of yanking noises.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
this guy has me on phrasing for sure.
when i tried it i went for yak-yank, and that's not good phrasing.
 
sleze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phedex: I once used a random empty cubicles phone in our 2 story, 100 employee or so building, called the overhead page number and farted into the phone, and hung up.  I heard a pile of laughs all over the place and went back about my business, didn't own up to it for about 6 months.

This prank though, its next level.  those moans? *chefs kiss*.


I used to work for a National Computer Chain Store and the intercom system was setup such that ALL stores were basically on the same network.  Meaning if you typed the correct number sequence, you could connect, not just to your store's PA system, but ANY store's PA system.  So, we would randomly transfer A-hole phone customers to Boston's or LA's or Chicago's store intercom ("uh...hello?), play music LOUDLY over their PA, or just make fart or burp sounds into their PA.

/CSB
//Wish we would have thought of doing a puke yank
 
chatoyance
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is going to be the weirdest FAA investigation ever
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "That's a challenging wank."
- Sean Lock


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Speaker to Lampposts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This has apparently happened on a number of American Airlines flights. There are more reports, info, and speculation about how it's being done here: https://waxy.org/2022/09/a-mysterious-voice-is-haunting-american-airlines-in-flight-announcements-and-nobody-knows-how
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Sweet! After a total fail yesterday with my years old submission, which eventually was removed from the main page, this one's an appropriate 100th greenlight.
Thanks modmins!

IPAs on me!


Oh, that was you? The arrested firefighter thread? Tricked everyone into reading news from 2014? I had a comment in that thread, and then they just unceremoniously dumped it back behind the wall where no one could read it.

You. You're a MONSTER.

*sobs*
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I found that way more hilarious than I was expecting.

What I don't get is:

a) how you break into the intercom system
b) how you make the sounds without someone finding you out. It's a farking plane. If you're making that noise somewhere, people are gonna hear it.


Looks like it wasn't the only plane either. Apparently there was a similar incidence on the 18th.

https://twitter.com/xJonNYC/status/1571632831847354368
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh. I used to listen to Puke Wank before the went commercial. You probably never heard of them 'till now.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: SurelyShirley: Sweet! After a total fail yesterday with my years old submission, which eventually was removed from the main page, this one's an appropriate 100th greenlight.
Thanks modmins!

IPAs on me!

Oh, that was you? The arrested firefighter thread? Tricked everyone into reading news from 2014? I had a comment in that thread, and then they just unceremoniously dumped it back behind the wall where no one could read it.

You. You're a MONSTER.

*sobs*


Yes, it was me.
Hanging my head in shame and accepting any ridicule farkers can dish out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Lsherm: I found that way more hilarious than I was expecting.

What I don't get is:

a) how you break into the intercom system
b) how you make the sounds without someone finding you out. It's a farking plane. If you're making that noise somewhere, people are gonna hear it.

Maybe newer aircraft are using some time of wireless protocol like Bluetooth.  Blue-jacking is a very common thing.  Maybe they pre-recorded some sounds to play.


I was thinking that, too, but then I thought "no one would be stupid enough to use an unsecured wireless connection for a flight intercom system these days."  Would they? shiat, you have to use it during emergencies.

I think someone discovered a back door for system upgrades or something and is taking advantage of a default password or something. Could be a wireless interface or maybe it's something as stupid as a panel hidden in the bathroom.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trying to join the Mile Hurl Club?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
better or worse ?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.