Hell got an Angel in June, Stockton hoping they only get 8000 on Saturday
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please let don the con be the guest speaker...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Brubb  brubb bub bun bun bruoon brubb brubb brubbb..,
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I have no reason to be in Stockton

/Ever
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
which has drawn some safety concerns

Boy, do I have just the security crew for you!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Explains the two packs of full dress HD's heading East around the Bay Area today.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Any Hessions representing?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm glad I have no reason to be in Stockton


Fortunately it's a long way from the puppet show at Louis Park. Sometimes the puppet show even has a musical guest.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"A lot of the folks are business people, attorneys, doctors, I mean, they're working people like us..."

No the fark they aren't.
 
zimbach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A reason to not go to Stockton besides that it's Stockton.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Explains the two packs of full dress HD's heading East around the Bay Area today.


And Sonny thought Harleys weren't great.
 
