(Yahoo)   Christians have a problem with using "love thy neighbor" quote on billboards welcoming women to other states for abortion care, calling it "Satanic." Wait til they actually read the bible and find out what God did to kids on many occasions   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Twitter, Bible, Christianity, Latin Rite, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Catholic Church hierarchy, Abortion, Jesus  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christian nationalists only read the parts of that book that are mean and hateful, that can be the only excuse.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...and then they where eaten by bears.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Christian nationalists only read the parts of that book that are mean and hateful, that can be the only excuse.


Yeah, but there are multiple hateful passages aimed at killing kids
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: ...and then they were eaten by bears.


In God's defense, the kids were making fun of his friend for being bald.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it just me, or is there a serious uptick lately of pundits and other troglodytes using the word "satanic"?

I wonder exactly when this was distributed to all talking point lists. Not that I really care about I'm just curious.

History does have a way of repeating itself, unfortunately.

/scarred survivor of 80s Satanic Panic
//preachers kid
///no, not sexual abuse.  Years of religious and borderline child abuse, yeah
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headline is 37 words too long.

CHRISTIANITY QUICKLY DIMINISHING IN US, ON PACE TO BECOME MINORITY RELIGION IN DECADES: STUDY
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The people are smarter than that.

Your people?  Lololololololol.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Is it just me, or is there a serious uptick lately of pundits and other troglodytes using the word "satanic"?

I wonder exactly when this was distributed to all talking point lists. Not that I really care about I'm just curious.

History does have a way of repeating itself, unfortunately.

/scarred survivor of 80s Satanic Panic
//preachers kid
///no, not sexual abuse.  Years of religious and borderline child abuse, yeah


McMartins, Ozzy, Judas Priest, and West Memphis 3 nod in agreement.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry subby, there's little chance of them reading the thing or taking it's actual meaning out of it. It's just a 1d6+1 blunt weapon to them.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion is like politics
People only believe what they want to believe.
Not the entire bible/political party
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Is it just me, or is there a serious uptick lately of pundits and other troglodytes using the word "satanic"?

I wonder exactly when this was distributed to all talking point lists. Not that I really care about I'm just curious.

History does have a way of repeating itself, unfortunately.

/scarred survivor of 80s Satanic Panic
//preachers kid
///no, not sexual abuse.  Years of religious and borderline child abuse, yeah


Accusations of Satanism are super common in conspiracy theory circles so now that mainstream conservatism has been taken over by radical conspiracy theories everything else about that subculture is also spreading.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of "Christians" also believe that rape victims should forgive their rapists and any impregnating coming from rape or incest is a gift from god.

fark that noise.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His pops was all about the genocide. What the hell is wrong with these people.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every miscarriage is a god-given abortion. Somewhere between 60 and 80% of conceptions. So, god is the lead abortionist.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abortion is self defense. Even the bible doesn't consider self defense murder.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillbilly witch doctor pastors and priests are offended and outraged? When aren't they? No wonder people are dumping oogah boogah religion.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't given a shiat what Christians think (or at least this kind of Christian) since the 1980s Satanic Panic. Seeing firsthand how hysterical and full of shiat these people are put me off for life. They're a sea of judgmental hypocrites and they can all fark themselves in the ear.

Mind you, I know many good, caring, compassionate Christians who are good friends, good neighbors, and good people overall. They exist.

The kind of dopes cited in this article and who have been pushing Satanic Panic V2.0 are another sort entirely, and them?

Yeah, I could not give less of a shiat what those loathsome assholes think.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Number 216: A lot of "Christians" also believe that rape victims should forgive their rapists and any impregnating coming from rape or incest is a gift from god.

fark that noise.


Well, Lot did fark his daughters, so you know...
 
Robinfro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: Christian nationalists only read the parts of that book that are mean and hateful, that can be the only excuse.

Yeah, but there are multiple hateful passages aimed at killing kids


I really love the part where Pharoah was gonna let the slaves free, and God curb-stomped his free will and mind-farked him, then killed every firstborn.

It's the exact same excuse that abusers use: "LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO! JUST LOVE AND OBEY ME ALREADY!" as he slams her face into the kitchen table again.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: I haven't given a shiat what Christians think (or at least this kind of Christian) since the 1980s Satanic Panic. Seeing firsthand how hysterical and full of shiat these people are put me off for life. They're a sea of judgmental hypocrites and they can all fark themselves in the ear.

Mind you, I know many good, caring, compassionate Christians who are good friends, good neighbors, and good people overall. They exist.

The kind of dopes cited in this article and who have been pushing Satanic Panic V2.0 are another sort entirely, and them?

Yeah, I could not give less of a shiat what those loathsome assholes think.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You put it far more eloquently than I ever could. It did lasting damage to my psyche it took me sobering up at 40 to finally start getting over.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God sets up his own string of abortion and sterilization clinics in Numbers 5.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Religion sticks to kids
 
gnosis301
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn it's going to suck when there's nothing left but ash and dust and Jesus still hasn't come back for them.
 
Tymast
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
the red letters are there to show the commie parts we should ignore
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Christians "offended" by something? No way.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If there's one way to really piss off a Christian, it's by using their churchy-words against them.

/especially the churchy-words they never read
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No blood on the lintel? First one is free!
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
First I thought a race war would destroy America, then I thought a civil war. Now I'm pretty sure an (un)holy war will be our undoing
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*shrug* Another attempt to throw logic at an issue where all the conservatives care about is who's on their side, and acquiring/maintaining/exerting power. They've mostly never read the Bible and never will. So what? This is something they don't have power over (yet), so of course they're angry.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: First I thought a race war would destroy America, then I thought a civil war. Now I'm pretty sure an (un)holy war will be our undoing


Do your duty.
 
anuran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Is it just me, or is there a serious uptick lately of pundits and other troglodytes using the word "satanic"?

I wonder exactly when this was distributed to all talking point lists. Not that I really care about I'm just curious.

History does have a way of repeating itself, unfortunately.

/scarred survivor of 80s Satanic Panic
//preachers kid
///no, not sexual abuse.  Years of religious and borderline child abuse, yeah


It's not just you. Everyone who isn't Just Like Them is a "Satanic" or "Luciferan" pedophile
 
Target Builder
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: Christian nationalists only read the parts of that book that are mean and hateful, that can be the only excuse.

Yeah, but there are multiple hateful passages aimed at killing kids


They'll be happy to cite those once they have a firm grip on power and have their ethnic purification camps set up.
 
Hinged
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So this guy will running for President, right?

He's making friends fast.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: The people are smarter than that.

Your people?  Lololololololol.


These smart people
Imagining the devil in his advertising office at the top of the highest skyscraper in hell giggling to himself as [Newsom] uses Jesus' own words to support killing babies,"

Haaaaaaa.  If your going to believe in a made up God and a made up devil why not have him have skyscrapers( i guess there ia a sky in hell) and an advertising office.  I'll bet he imagines an executive washroom in hell where the toilets are made of sinners.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Number 216: A lot of "Christians" also believe that rape victims should forgive their rapists and any impregnating coming from rape or incest is a gift from god.

fark that noise.


Rape is a sin, the devil causes you to sin so the child should be labeled a spawn of Satan or at minimum a gift from satan.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: First I thought a race war would destroy America, then I thought a civil war. Now I'm pretty sure an (un)holy war will be our undoing


3 year old with guns.   That's how it ends
 
