(NYPost)   Your dog pooping in front of someone's apartment is a real shiatty reason to die. Yes, the weapon of choice was an AK-47   (nypost.com) divider line
41
    More: Murica, Jury, Coors Field, Michael Close, Homicide, Isabella Thallas, The Denver Post, Denver man, Sergeant  
•       •       •

Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This incident was really a Close call.

- Sofa
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sofakinbd: This incident was really a Close call.

- Sofa



That was, sofa-king bad.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maga
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Close then grabbed the AK-47, which he had taken from a friend who was a Denver police sergeant, and fired 24 shots.

There is a whole lotta wrong in that one sentence.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Close then grabbed the AK-47, which he had taken from a friend who was a Denver police sergeant, and fired 24 shots.

There is a whole lotta wrong in that one sentence.


I'm sure his policeman buddy was a fellow white supremacist, I'm getting a psychic impression that the murder victim's husband, was not as white as the murderer would have liked.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ain't gonna lie - as a res. manager who views the front lawn, these people make me all stabby & shooty.
I wouldn't, 'cause I don't want to go to jail. But they should at least get paintballed and not allowed to have any more dogs if they're not going to pick up after them.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Maga


My Ass Got Annihilated
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lorelle: west.la.lawyer: Maga

My Ass Got Annihilated


Must Attack with Guns if Angry
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is the dog okay?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is the AK-47 okay?
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
and Ron DeSantis still sucks.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm a non gun-owning pansy ass liberal <derogatory homosexual term>, but the only firearm I have any interest in owning is an AK-47.

I think it's a beautiful design, plus it shoots big bullets that destroy walls and engines.

OK--  what I really want is something in 12.7 anti-material.

But the AK is so much better looking than any of the m-16/m-4/1r-15 variants. Be stylish if you must kill.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That day wasn't a Good Day.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a wonderful country we are that a clearly disturbed person is able to get his hands on an AK-47 and fire off a couple of dozen rounds during a brief moment of rage, not only taking out a human life over dog poop, but will spend the rest of his life own in prison over it.

Aren't we so god damn star spangled awesome?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://kdvr.com/news/local/juror-replaced-in-thallas-murder-trial/

The gun Close used in the deadly shooting belonged to a Denver Police officer. The Denver Police Department released a statement that said, "Close, a friend of a Denver Police officer, took the rifle from the officer's home without the officer's knowledge or permission. Upon learning his rifle was missing and that it may have been used in this homicide, the officer notified investigators that the rifle belonged to him.

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Hope you find yourself in a position where backup is just a second too late, jackass.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I'm a non gun-owning pansy ass liberal <derogatory homosexual term>, but the only firearm I have any interest in owning is an AK-47.

I think it's a beautiful design, plus it shoots big bullets that destroy walls and engines.

OK--  what I really want is something in 12.7 anti-material.

But the AK is so much better looking than any of the m-16/m-4/1r-15 variants. Be stylish if you must kill.


Full disclosure: Sleeper is a Vladof sales rep

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Close then grabbed the AK-47, which he had taken from a friend who was a Denver police sergeant, and fired 24 shots.

Sounds like there needs to be at least  one more arrest and conviction.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: What a wonderful country we are that a clearly disturbed person is able to get his hands on an AK-47 and fire off a couple of dozen rounds during a brief moment of rage, not only taking out a human life over dog poop, but will spend the rest of his life own in prison over it.

Aren't we so god damn star spangled awesome?


If only "love" trumped "gumption" in these united states.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sleeper_agent: I'm a non gun-owning pansy ass liberal <derogatory homosexual term>, but the only firearm I have any interest in owning is an AK-47.

I think it's a beautiful design, plus it shoots big bullets that destroy walls and engines.

OK--  what I really want is something in 12.7 anti-material.

But the AK is so much better looking than any of the m-16/m-4/1r-15 variants. Be stylish if you must kill.

Full disclosure: Sleeper is a Vladof sales rep

[Fark user image 320x320]


You know you just lost this month's commission right?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet everyone there is picking up there poop.  Sometimes we need a sacrifice so the masses stay in line.  Just like that 3 year old that killed her mom, another sacrifice so people remeber to lock up their guns.
 
Pert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Denver man found guilty for killing of 21-year-old woman

Killing of?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I bet everyone there is picking up there poop.  Sometimes we need a sacrifice so the masses stay in line.  Just like that 3 year old that killed her mom, another sacrifice so people remeber to lock up their guns.


I really can't stand people who don't clean up after their pets. And while I can't condone murder, I firmly believe that our society would be greatly improved if everyone who did such things were removed.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sleeper_agent: I'm a non gun-owning pansy ass liberal <derogatory homosexual term>, but the only firearm I have any interest in owning is an AK-47.

I think it's a beautiful design, plus it shoots big bullets that destroy walls and engines.

OK--  what I really want is something in 12.7 anti-material.

But the AK is so much better looking than any of the m-16/m-4/1r-15 variants. Be stylish if you must kill.

Full disclosure: Sleeper is a Vladof sales rep

[Fark user image image 320x320]


Really? I much prefer Jakobs.

/ Well...and anything that shoots explosive.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I somehow doubt it was an actual AK-47.  They are quite rare in the US.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

casey17: Ain't gonna lie - as a res. manager who views the front lawn, these people make me all stabby & shooty.
I wouldn't, 'cause I don't want to go to jail. But they should at least get paintballed and not allowed to have any more dogs if they're not going to pick up after them.


I don't think the dog had even pooped yet.  Wasn't the description basically: Nutjob killed them while they were encouraging their pups to poo?

I've never even been close to being stabby because a dog poohed and the owner didn't clean it up.  annoyed as F*K but never murderous.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pert: Denver man found guilty for killing of 21-year-old woman

Killing of?


Guilty of killing the web site's editor.
 
Number 216
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sleeper_agent: I'm a non gun-owning pansy ass liberal <derogatory homosexual term>, but the only firearm I have any interest in owning is an AK-47.

I think it's a beautiful design, plus it shoots big bullets that destroy walls and engines.

OK--  what I really want is something in 12.7 anti-material.

But the AK is so much better looking than any of the m-16/m-4/1r-15 variants. Be stylish if you must kill.

Full disclosure: Sleeper is a Vladof sales rep

[Fark user image image 320x320]

Really? I much prefer Jakobs.

/ Well...and anything that shoots explosive.


Love explosions and choosing Jakobs over Torgue?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I'm a non gun-owning pansy ass liberal <derogatory homosexual term>, but the only firearm I have any interest in owning is an AK-47.

I think it's a beautiful design, plus it shoots big bullets that destroy walls and engines.

OK--  what I really want is something in 12.7 anti-material.

But the AK is so much better looking than any of the m-16/m-4/1r-15 variants. Be stylish if you must kill.


You can buy an ak for the price of 70 decaf lattes, or one blanket at pottery barn.  There's no excuse. Plus, you can keep it disassembled in a safe, and still be the edgy liberal who has an AK.

/I live in AZ, where some of my favorite shooting companions are hard-core liberals. I just tell them that white range targets have better contrast than black. :)
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are you sure it wasn't an AR-47 with extra clips?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sleeper_agent: I'm a non gun-owning pansy ass liberal <derogatory homosexual term>, but the only firearm I have any interest in owning is an AK-47.

I think it's a beautiful design, plus it shoots big bullets that destroy walls and engines.

OK--  what I really want is something in 12.7 anti-material.

But the AK is so much better looking than any of the m-16/m-4/1r-15 variants. Be stylish if you must kill.

Full disclosure: Sleeper is a Vladof sales rep

[Fark user image 320x320]

You know you just lost this month's commission right?


Maliwan has a much better benefits package and dental
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
assets2.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I somehow doubt it was an actual AK-47.  They are quite rare in the US.


I bought one of the Romanian knockoffs with the stamped receiver. Solid piece, works just fine. Got a case of Russian ammo, which actually worked.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
this thread is gonna be a

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Plant a patch of mint in the front yard and put up a sign encouraging dog owners to have their dog shiat there instead.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: That day wasn't a Good Day.


AK-47 is the tool
to stop your dog from droppin' a poo
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pert: Denver man found guilty for killing of 21-year-old woman

Killing of?


Caught sayof.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shinji3i: https://kdvr.com/news/local/juror-replaced-in-thallas-murder-trial/

The gun Close used in the deadly shooting belonged to a Denver Police officer. The Denver Police Department released a statement that said, "Close, a friend of a Denver Police officer, took the rifle from the officer's home without the officer's knowledge or permission. Upon learning his rifle was missing and that it may have been used in this homicide, the officer notified investigators that the rifle belonged to him.

[c.tenor.com image 498x280]

Hope you find yourself in a position where backup is just a second too late, jackass.


So in other words he didn't do f*** all in terms of safe firearms storage. Good to know
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unwarranted attack, but it's usually a bad idea to encourage your dog to shiat directly in someone else's decorative garden.  9 times out of 10 you'll just be glared at, but you *will* eventually have a confrontation with a short tempered neighbor.  How farking hard is it to curb your pet?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chewd: Plant a patch of mint in the front yard and put up a sign encouraging dog owners to have their dog shiat there instead.


I don't understand the mint reference... but my front yard is planted in mint.

So definitely buy the gun?
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

casey17: Ain't gonna lie - as a res. manager who views the front lawn, these people make me all stabby & shooty.
I wouldn't, 'cause I don't want to go to jail. But they should at least get paintballed and not allowed to have any more dogs if they're not going to pick up after them.


You are not a good person.
 
caguru
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These well organized militias are completely out of control.
 
