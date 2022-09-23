 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Man wielding firearm invades Laver Cup   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Darwin to the white courtesy phone.

Professor Charles Darwin, please pick up the white courtesy phone.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Man wielding firearm"

Nice one!
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As one does.
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's hot!
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Needs to learn to control that function to enable super powers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I dunno, seemed like a good song to set one's self on fire to.
 
kindms
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash - Ring of Fire (Official Audio)
Youtube 5WyLhwYFgmk
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KCinPA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Subby is your name Ross?
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A. This is farked up
B. Federer is the best player in the history of tennis
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's hot
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At least he came with easy carry handles.
 
