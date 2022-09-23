 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   It's OK to shoot black men in rural Texas   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
42
    More: Sad, Police, All-white jury, Jury, Shaun Lucasshot, 31-year-old Jonathan Price, Lawyer, Not proven, Lucas's actions  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's OK to shoot black men in rural Texas


Using 'rural' is gratuitous.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


RIP
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Another instance where they should have moved the trial to another city.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mugshot in a Cabela's hoodie... JFC


/loved Cabela's clothing and customer service, and am frustrated by BassPro dumping it all
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not just not guilty, but not guilty after taking the stand in his own defense.  Peak Texas.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x436]


Not sure what that has to do with anything.

Someone sure thought that was clever though.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember when the GOP candidate gor president bragged about Texas sentencing White Supremacists to death for killing James Byrd a Black man
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_James_Byrd_Jr.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whidbey: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x436]

Not sure what that has to do with anything.

Someone sure thought that was clever though.


You strike me as one of those 'glass is half empty' types.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: whidbey: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x436]

Not sure what that has to do with anything.

Someone sure thought that was clever though.

You strike me as one of those 'glass is half empty' types.


If I were, I'd be rooting for the Eeyores.

The fact is that picture might have though it was making a point, but  it was kind of stupid.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Lambskincoat: whidbey: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x436]

Not sure what that has to do with anything.

Someone sure thought that was clever though.

You strike me as one of those 'glass is half empty' types.

If I were, I'd be rooting for the Eeyores.

The fact is that picture might have though it was making a point, but  it was kind of stupid.


Sir, this is a Wendy's.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Another instance where they should have moved the trial to another city.


The upcoming federal civil rights violation trial will be interesting.

If the DOJ doesn't file suit, then Black men in Texas need to start some redneck hunts.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jfc this needs to stop. What even was the disturbance!?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why the "in rural Texas" though

/because pretty sure it's everywhere in this country
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: whidbey: Lambskincoat: whidbey: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x436]

Not sure what that has to do with anything.

Someone sure thought that was clever though.

You strike me as one of those 'glass is half empty' types.

If I were, I'd be rooting for the Eeyores.

The fact is that picture might have though it was making a point, but  it was kind of stupid.

Sir, this is a Wendy's.


If you follow his logic from the Matt Gaetz thread this morning, this guy being found not guilty doesn't mean eeyores are right because maybe some other black guys he murdered will come forward and he can be charged with those
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop was "terrified". Of course he had to shoot the unarmed black man who was just shot with a taser.

Texas is gonna Texas.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when tasers were sold as an alternative to guns, and now they're a punishment tool for disrespectin' authoritah. They're even "furtive movements" excuses when they decide to use their guns anyway, as is this case.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sponsered by Cabella's.

LL Bean would publicly object but approve in private over a glass of brandy.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Louise told Thelma she didn't want to flee through Texas. She was afraid they would be eaten.

am22.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the corollary:  Is it TX to shoot black men in rural Oklahoma?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must of been really trying hard to get a all white jury in today's texas.

Unless Hispanic is considered white now.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: UltimaCS: whidbey: Lambskincoat: whidbey: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x436]

Not sure what that has to do with anything.

Someone sure thought that was clever though.

You strike me as one of those 'glass is half empty' types.

If I were, I'd be rooting for the Eeyores.

The fact is that picture might have though it was making a point, but  it was kind of stupid.

Sir, this is a Wendy's.

If you follow his logic from the Matt Gaetz thread this morning, this guy being found not guilty doesn't mean eeyores are right because maybe some other black guys he murdered will come forward and he can be charged with those


I think he's talking about actual Eeyore, and that he's on Fark spreading anti-Pooh copaganda.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always has been.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: They must of been really trying hard to get a all white jury in today's texas.

Unless Hispanic is considered white now.


Hispanic refers to heritage. White refers to race. You can have white Hispanics, Mestizo Hispanics, indigenous Hispanics, Black Hispanics.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: They must of been really trying hard to get a all white jury in today's texas.

Unless Hispanic is considered white now.


Yes it is. Maybe look something before posting.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"an obviously intoxicated Price, 31, approached him "

If you're a police officer with a nightstick and taser and pepper spray and you can't defeat a drunk without fatally shooting them... you shouldn't be a cop.

Drunks can be defeated by leaning to the side.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: stevenvictx: They must of been really trying hard to get a all white jury in today's texas.

Unless Hispanic is considered white now.

Yes it is. Maybe look something before posting.


90% of posts are ad blocked content, so why bother
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how the person with the gun is always "terrified."

Seems like those should be the people who aren't allowed to carry guns. Or be cops.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: stevenvictx: They must of been really trying hard to get a all white jury in today's texas.

Unless Hispanic is considered white now.

Yes it is. Maybe look something before posting.


A Black Hispanic man:
embed.cdn.pais.scholastic.comView Full Size


White Hispanic woman:
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Mestizo Hispanic man:
ethnicelebs.comView Full Size


Indigenous Hispanic woman:
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

indy_kid: whidbey: Another instance where they should have moved the trial to another city.

The upcoming federal civil rights violation trial will be interesting.

If the DOJ doesn't file suit, then Black men in Texas need to start some redneck hunts.


You'd have to get marginalized communities to support gun ownership first. A "liberal" Rittenhouse could never exist, as Democrats wouldn't rally around him, even if he knocked off honest to God proudboy types, and R's will send the feds to kill him.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skinink: No wonder Louise told Thelma she didn't want to flee through Texas. She was afraid they would be eaten.

[am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]


The master race (once again)

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: You'd have to get marginalized communities to support gun ownership first


LOL yeah no marginalized communities own guns.
What are you smokin?
Some of us wokey wokesters may have even used a firearm or two in our time.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Peter von Nostrand: stevenvictx: They must of been really trying hard to get a all white jury in today's texas.

Unless Hispanic is considered white now.

Yes it is. Maybe look something before posting.

90% of posts are ad blocked content, so why bother


Then why are you here?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
defense lawyer Robert Rogers described his client as "terrified" the moment he opened fire.

If you're such a scared pussy that you freak out when the black dude reaches for you have zero business being a cop. There are 330M people in this country. You are trivially replaceable you fragile little pansy. I can literally throw a rock and hit someone who can do your job.
 
toast28
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: stevenvictx: Peter von Nostrand: stevenvictx: They must of been really trying hard to get a all white jury in today's texas.

Unless Hispanic is considered white now.

Yes it is. Maybe look something before posting.

90% of posts are ad blocked content, so why bother

Then why are you here?


What are we to do? Go to Reddit? Ew!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meanmutton: stevenvictx: They must of been really trying hard to get a all white jury in today's texas.

Unless Hispanic is considered white now.

Hispanic refers to heritage. White refers to race. You can have white Hispanics, Mestizo Hispanics, indigenous Hispanics, Black Hispanics.


Peter von Nostrand: stevenvictx: Peter von Nostrand: stevenvictx: They must of been really trying hard to get a all white jury in today's texas.

Unless Hispanic is considered white now.

Yes it is. Maybe look something before posting.

90% of posts are ad blocked content, so why bother

Then why are you here?


To piss you off, of course.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: They must of been really trying hard to get a all white jury in today's texas.

Unless Hispanic is considered white now.


"...a federal district court ruled in In Re Ricardo Rodríguez (1896) that Mexican Americans were to be considered white for the purposes of citizenship concerns..."
 
Target Builder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jury nullification has a very checkered history. This story is no exception.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good luck to Mrs Price in the Civil Suit. Maybe look to a change of venue to Austin area instead of Hunt County.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The lynching laws are working as intended
 
