(CBS Sports) Might be the first time that gorging on hot dogs saved a life
22
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the hot dogs delayed his decision to go see a doctor.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure didn't prevent it.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So more my liver and kidneys hurt...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Seems like the hot dogs delayed his decision to go see a doctor.


Took him a while to mustard up the courage to actually get checked out.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last September, Finn went to a Phillies game during dollar dog night with the intention of breaking his own personal record for hot dogs eaten.

Article is worthless without knowing his personal record.

Also
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the connection. Is he saying that if his stomach hurt and he didn't overindulge in hot dogs his wife wouldn't have made him go to the doctor? That doesn't make any farking sense.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: JasonOfOrillia: Seems like the hot dogs delayed his decision to go see a doctor.

Took him a while to mustard up the courage to actually get checked out.


And when he finally did he had a ton of chemo to ketchup on.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meatballs (7/9) Movie CLIP - Fink vs. The Stomach (1979) HD
Youtube pWPn-C5l3Sk
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now what could determine if someone has prostate cancer? Putting a number one foam hand up the arse?

Family Guy - Peter's prostate exam
Youtube 5H-WCBU5frM
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like gorging on hot dogs gave him blood cancer.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't the wurst outcome.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap dollar hot dogs?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: I don't get the connection. Is he saying that if his stomach hurt and he didn't overindulge in hot dogs his wife wouldn't have made him go to the doctor? That doesn't make any farking sense.


Forget it, he's roiling.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: JasonOfOrillia: Seems like the hot dogs delayed his decision to go see a doctor.

Took him a while to mustard up the courage to actually get checked out.


I bet you relished that joke.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: Holy crap dollar hot dogs?


Yeah.  For about 12c of "meat" and bread.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/FARK
//I AM DISAPOINT
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on

Fark user imageView Full Size


Philadelphia has a freaking hotdog-launching cannon? Can I get one?

The cannon...but I'll take a hotdog too
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Hang on

[Fark user image image 425x396]

Philadelphia has a freaking hotdog-launching cannon? Can I get one?

The cannon...but I'll take a hotdog too


You missed your chance.

https://phillies.auctions.mlb.com/phillie-phanatic-hot-dog-launcher/isynmv1/aucd/4029898
 
Mukster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: JasonOfOrillia: Seems like the hot dogs delayed his decision to go see a doctor.

Took him a while to mustard up the courage to actually get checked out.


This post helped me ketchup on my laugh quota.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: I don't get the connection. Is he saying that if his stomach hurt and he didn't overindulge in hot dogs his wife wouldn't have made him go to the doctor? That doesn't make any farking sense.


No, he's saying that eating foods like hotdogs all his life gave him cancer and stuffing his face with even more hotdogs helped his cancer reach the point that it made him sick enough to go to see his doctor where the cancer was diagnosed so he could be treated before it was too late. So hotdogs saved his life!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ifky: TorpedoOrca: Hang on

[Fark user image image 425x396]

Philadelphia has a freaking hotdog-launching cannon? Can I get one?

The cannon...but I'll take a hotdog too

You missed your chance.

https://phillies.auctions.mlb.com/phillie-phanatic-hot-dog-launcher/isynmv1/aucd/4029898


:(

My life has been greatly improved just knowing that such a thing exists. I would have thought that the compression mechanics required to launch a hotdog (I'm assuming with bun) from a cannon would be near impossible but here we are.

'MEDIC! This guy just took a hotdog right to the chest!'

'It's ok, buddy. You're going to be alright. I NEED 10cc's OF MUSTARD AND KEEP THE NAPKINS COMING! Hang on, man!'
 
