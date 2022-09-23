 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Tips for getting upgraded on your next flight: dress nicely, be polite, and CashApp $167 on the side to the checkin agent   (inquirer.com) divider line
VisualiseThis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is the same as sliding a Washington to the bellhop, right?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: This is the same as sliding a Washington to the bellhop, right?


One is a tip, the other is fraud.

This story is not about a tip.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: VisualiseThis: This is the same as sliding a Washington to the bellhop, right?

One is a tip, the other is fraud.

This story is not about a tip.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just the tip!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Philly, such a wonderful place.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The airlines:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Airlines get upset when they get screwed but love to screw over everyone else.
 
