(CNN)   Church of England has a problem with same-sex marriage, presumably due to insufficient number of divorces and/or beheadings   (cnn.com) divider line
    Anglican Communion, Anglicanism, Same-sex marriage, Book of Common Prayer, Bishop, Tutu van Furth, open letter, Church of England  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They can sod off.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hooray for Boobies

/vodak
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here's a perfect opportunity for King Charles to step forward and prove his claims about modernisation.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That doesn't sound like something Jesus would do.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Here's a perfect opportunity for King Charles to step forward and prove his claims about modernisation.


He might have been all white with doing that for someone else but I doubt he will in this case.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I knew that losing the only woman heading a Church with a major world would have consequence.  Maybe Charles III can direct his church to find a way.
 
Bungles
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But... they weren't  being asked to hold one?

Anglican churches are currently in an acute membership crisis. Many vicars service 2 or 3 churches because there are so few parishioners. Good luck with that, if you continue like this...
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Here's a perfect opportunity for King Charles to step forward and prove his claims about modernisation.


Prince Charles doesn't care about black people.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
> We acknowledge this is a difficult situation.

No you don't.

You don't care.

And you like it that way.

That's why it's a problem and that's why people keep leaving faith.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As an atheist who would like religion to just go away of its own accord, rather than me having to be mean to them. I approve of this.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So burn the church down
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
YAAAAS KWEEN!!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did they run out of cake?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
