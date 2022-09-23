 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Alex Jones: "YOU'RE GOD DAMN RIGHT I ORDERED THE CODE RED"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who is more gullible.

The man who sees Newtown and thinks OMG it might have been staged for some evil purpose.

The man who sees Newtown and never thinks that it might be staged.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I saw that in real time. Had to rewind and watch a couple times to ensure I was hearing what I was hearing. Even better was the judge explicitly told Alex's counsel that he was not to make any wild/conspiratorial outbursts during this trial.

Also at the end she has to tell Alex's lawyers that Alex is basically a moron because he keeps immediately answering questions before said lawyers have a chance to object, and by that point he's already spilling, so objecting is basically rendered moot.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Who is more gullible.

The man who sees Newtown and thinks OMG it might have been staged for some evil purpose.

The man who sees Newtown and never thinks that it might be staged.


It seems a bit silly to stage a fake mass murder scene when we have a real one every week.  Sometimes two.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What this "trial" needs is a cone of silence.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: BizarreMan: Who is more gullible.

The man who sees Newtown and thinks OMG it might have been staged for some evil purpose.

The man who sees Newtown and never thinks that it might be staged.

It seems a bit silly to stage a fake mass murder scene when we have a real one every week.  Sometimes two.


Logic? WTF? Forget it, Jake, this is Jonestown.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: I saw that in real time. Had to rewind and watch a couple times to ensure I was hearing what I was hearing. Even better was the judge explicitly told Alex's counsel that he was not to make any wild/conspiratorial outbursts during this trial.

Also at the end she has to tell Alex's lawyers that Alex is basically a moron because he keeps immediately answering questions before said lawyers have a chance to object, and by that point he's already spilling, so objecting is basically rendered moot.


I hope this helps the judge in determining a just financial punishment for this wise fellow.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eh, Code Red was good for it's time, but Mountain Dew variants have gotten much better in recent years.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

snocone: What this "trial" needs is a cone of silence.


A moldy ballgag of silence would make a great alternative.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why the fark is this judge allowing Jones to run the trial? Shut him the fark up or turn in your robes
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's ironic to make that comparison when, in fact, it's the bombastic jackass on the stand who can't handle the truth. And never could.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: BizarreMan: Who is more gullible.

The man who sees Newtown and thinks OMG it might have been staged for some evil purpose.

The man who sees Newtown and never thinks that it might be staged.

It seems a bit silly to stage a fake mass murder scene when we have a real one every week.  Sometimes two.


Most far right conspiracies are pretty silly.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Honestly, the words "im sorry" should be grounds for a perjury charge.

He's not sorry and everybody knows it.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why the fark is this judge allowing Jones to run the trial? Shut him the fark up or turn in your robes


Giving him enough rope to hang himself? I'm okay with it, as long as he follows through with the hanging part.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Liberals love to kill Iraqis."

That's a new one for me. Anyone know what nutjob's talking about?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It simply isn't possible for him to realize that not everyone is a loon that listens to his turd podcast.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I enjoyed the exchange right at the end.

Judge: "It's hard for me to get a word in edgewise..."

Jones's lawyer, abruptly: "You're right, but...."
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

snocone: What this "trial" needs is a cone of silence.


Alex Jones has needed a muzzle for years. Maybe bankrupting him will accomplish that. I hope so.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder just how much of his legal team's time is being billed purely for facepalming....
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Who is more gullible.

The man who sees Newtown and thinks OMG it might have been staged for some evil purpose.

The man who sees Newtown and never thinks that it might be staged.


Who is more dangerous?
 
scalpod
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I've already said I'm sorry hundreds of times, and I'm done saying I'm sorry."

And not a single apology was ever sincere. How can we be certain of this?

"I legitimately thought (Sandy Hook) might have been staged, and I stand by that and don't apologize for it."
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why the fark is this judge allowing Jones to run the trial? Shut him the fark up or turn in your robes


Why? It's his money he's throwing away through his ridiculous antics and clearly remorseless behavior.

She's happy to give him a shovel and watch as he digs not merely his own grave, but a friggin' mausoleum of malicious mendacity. All he's doing is going broke faster.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: "Liberals love to kill Iraqis."

That's a new one for me. Anyone know what nutjob's talking about?


Liberals didn't do enough to debunk the Republican lies that sent the US into Iraq therefore it's all the Libs' fault?

I honestly don't know, but that perspective would fit into his unhinged worldview.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not entirely shocking that defense decided not to cross-examine him today.  I mean, I was hoping for it because the meltdown was probably going to be epic.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is there a God of Ass Cancer I can pray to, to bless this thing of a man with bountiful harvest of life ending tumors?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: "Liberals love to kill Iraqis."

That's a new one for me. Anyone know what nutjob's talking about?


The nutjob doesn't even know what the nutjob is talking about.

Put "liberal" together with "kill" and _______ (babies, christians, Iraquis, whatever) and you have all you need to get your average MAGAt riled up and on your side.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: "Liberals love to kill Iraqis."

That's a new one for me. Anyone know what nutjob's talking about?


It's an attempt to get people talking about something other than Alex Jones's obvious guilt. ...Which, it would seem, is at least partially a success.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gawd Dayamn, Alex!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: "Liberals love to kill Iraqis."

That's a new one for me. Anyone know what nutjob's talking about?


Once Hillary announced her run for the presidency, conservatives started rewriting history that the Iraq & Afghanistan invasions were a liberal idea.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: FatherChaos: "Liberals love to kill Iraqis."

That's a new one for me. Anyone know what nutjob's talking about?

Liberals didn't do enough to debunk the Republican lies that sent the US into Iraq therefore it's all the Libs' fault?

I honestly don't know, but that perspective would fit into his unhinged worldview.


Cause I'm the deranged mind of Alex Jones, GW and Dick Cheney are somehow liberals? That's all I got.
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would call him a piece of schitt but that would be insult to the actual pieces of schitt that come out of my ass every day.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Is there a God of Ass Cancer I can pray to, to bless this thing of a man with bountiful harvest of life ending tumors?


What would a shrine to that god look like and what offerings would you sacrifice on it?

/photoshop contest in the making?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a f'in bag of evil.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: "Liberals love to kill Iraqis."

That's a new one for me. Anyone know what nutjob's talking about?


I'm going to guess that it's generalized criticism of Obama administration drone strikes.  Because, you know, when a Democrat does it holy farkballs is it not just the most awful thing ever.  Also, between 2003 and January 20, 2009 absolutely nothing happened.  Iraq was fine. No further questions.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Most far right conspiracies are pretty silly.


They are.  They were.

They used to be fun to think about.  They didn't threaten the livelihoods of the normal people around them.  It didn't matter if it was left or right.  Ideaology NEVER factored into it because it involved broad stereotypical groups like lizard people and people from Atlantis.

Then a man like Alex weaponized it, made it outlandish, and thanks to people in the Tea Party Caucus, we didn't bother to correct them. We just ignored them.  After all, those silly liberals had that 9/11 conspiracy and stolen election in Florida.  We all thought "Both Sides Are Bad."

We were wrong.  We are paying for it, and many of us aren't going to get out of this alive.  That's just how we have to deal.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: "Liberals love to kill Iraqis."

That's a new one for me. Anyone know what nutjob's talking about?


To people like him the word liberal is a slur and they pretty much apply it to anyone who does not goose step along with the Republican Party and he is probably talking about all the Democrats who voted in favor of invading Iraq.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The man's only redeeming quality is he's a good example of what not to be.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think he's trying for a mistrial on the grounds of an incompetent defendant. So, good luck with that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I give you Alex Jones teamed with the American Pharmaceutical Industry.  The Aristocrats.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chewd: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Is there a God of Ass Cancer I can pray to, to bless this thing of a man with bountiful harvest of life ending tumors?

What would a shrine to that god look like and what offerings would you sacrifice on it?

/photoshop contest in the making?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: FatherChaos: "Liberals love to kill Iraqis."

That's a new one for me. Anyone know what nutjob's talking about?

Once Hillary announced her run for the presidency, conservatives started rewriting history that the Iraq & Afghanistan invasions were a liberal idea.
[Fark user image image 425x239]
[Fark user image image 425x239]
[Fark user image image 318x159]


See also:
snopes.comView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Opacity: It simply isn't possible for him to realize that not everyone is a loon that listens to his turd podcast.


Turdcast?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: Opacity: It simply isn't possible for him to realize that not everyone is a loon that listens to his turd podcast.

Turdcast?


Crapcasting.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chewd: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Is there a God of Ass Cancer I can pray to, to bless this thing of a man with bountiful harvest of life ending tumors?

What would a shrine to that god look like and what offerings would you sacrifice on it?

/photoshop contest in the making?


Dude...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I saw that in real time. Had to rewind and watch a couple times to ensure I was hearing what I was hearing. Even better was the judge explicitly told Alex's counsel that he was not to make any wild/conspiratorial outbursts during this trial.

Also at the end she has to tell Alex's lawyers that Alex is basically a moron because he keeps immediately answering questions before said lawyers have a chance to object, and by that point he's already spilling, so objecting is basically rendered moot.


When his own lawyer started objecting to the answers HIS OWN CLIENT WAS GIVING TO HIS QUESTIONS, I laughed so hard I started coughing uncontrollably.  I hope that for a brief moment, Norm realized he was getting karmic retribution for how much of a complete piece of garbage he is.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If this assclown isn't turned into a smoking pair of shoes at the bottom of a deep blast crater by the end of this, Justice is dead.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I sort of want to see where he goes will all this.   He is becoming an even bigger celebrity than he was before with all of this.   I'm guessing he knows this case is lost and he plans to cash in as hard as possible.  He might end up coming out ahead financially if he can market his courtroom antics.
 
