(NYPost)   From six degrees to seven herbs and spices   (nypost.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who doesn't love bacon?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Me - (High School) - Solange - (Sister) - Beyoncé - (The Pink Panther) - Steve Martin - (Novocaine) - Kevin Bacon

/Even I'm 6 degrees from KB
//The one that's not eaten
///Who knows, might be close to that guy as well
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was asking for it with a name like that. What was he wearing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof. I know that balding starts a lot sooner than you think, but a full shiner at 25 seems like a tough diceroll. That guy is a poster child for bad luck.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll make mincemeat of him in prison. Hey, it's no phrasing Friday!
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Who doesn't love bacon?


So he's literally long pork?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Oof. I know that balding starts a lot sooner than you think, but a full shiner at 25 seems like a tough diceroll. That guy is a poster child for bad luck.


Stranger on the bus: Hey, buddy.  Gettin' a little chrome on the dome there, huh?  Heh Heh.
Bald young man:Please don't eat me!
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> The guilty plea came against the recommendation of Latunski's attorney, Mary Chartier, who has said he has a history of mental illness

... ya *think*?

imma go with "Michigan man eats Bacon".
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.theonion.com/kevin-bacon-linked-to-al-qaeda-1819566633
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He could've been cured.

/ Either of them.
// Take your pick.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If nothing else is learned from this story, dating apps work.
 
gbv23
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If nothing else is learned from this story, dating apps work.


Sure but this is why you meet on neutral ground and try to get them to admit to cannibalistic tendencies
 
EZbaked
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm dying that this is posted in the Food tab. Laughing way too hard
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bacon, Lawless and Tarantino on Pumpernickelson, easy on the Baio.
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
