(Ars Technica)   Before clicking on the link and reading the details, do you believe that social networks should be regulated as common carriers?
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Republicans again saying they should control private companies.
/Republicans and fascist communist leaders share the same traits.
//Republicans really want to turn the US into China
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Not if ISPs aren't.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How about we start regulating common carriers like common carriers? Because they are not really regulated.The Telecommunications Act of 1996 shoulda told ya.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So the government controls what I say on the phone or by mail?

I didn't think so.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm not going to from an opinion without knowing the details, I'm not a moron.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe start with ISPs so we can join the rest of the civilized world and have a decent high speed internet infrastructure instead of the pieced together tin cans and farking string we have now.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dr_blasto: Not if ISPs aren't.


100% this. Social Media being common carriers, but not the 'tubes' they operate over, is nonsensical.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Carriers? Like, carriers of the plague?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Republicans again saying they should control private companies.
/Republicans and fascist communist leaders share the same traits.
//Republicans really want to turn the US into China


China is far too progressive for the GOPs tastes

The GOP really wants the US to be Afghanistan where you can drive around in pickup trucks waving AR-15s and flags around, stone gays and atheists to death and rape all the women you want, then stone them too if they speak up, have an abortion, or miscarry
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a platform and a private business. They should be able to kick, ban, censor whoever they want. Trump's TruthSocial is the answer to the issue, it's not Twitter, Meta's or Alphabet's fault that mouth-breathing incels and nazis are the only ones using it
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO to excess regulations!
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe they should be hosed with kerosene, set ablaze, and banned.  But regulation would be a start I guess.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can go on to Truth Social, just to tell them Hillary's buttery males is going to kill them all!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean we'll be getting 5 to 10  spoofed spam facebook messages per day?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shirt, no shoes, no bullshiat politician's propaganda, no service. This is the way.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course we could never create a public data portability standard, and take down social networks' most powerful tool (user lock-in).
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut off Florida and Texas while the case is pending. Until SCOTUS rules, they're private companies and can do as they wish per their TOS.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Shut off Florida and Texas while the case is pending. Until SCOTUS rules, they're private companies and can do as they wish per their TOS.


Shutting them off just weeks prior to the midterms would be a bonus.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like carriers of disease?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Maybe start with ISPs so we can join the rest of the civilized world and have a decent high speed internet infrastructure instead of the pieced together tin cans and farking string we have now.


But we get shiattier speed/service for more $, compared to those places that are better. That's how our society should work! If we're not worse, there's nothing to improve on! Why do you hate entrepreneurialism?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, what a stupid farking idea.

*reads TFA*

No, what a stupid farking idea.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you worry that a particular company is so large or ubiquitous that you might think they kind of look like a common carrier, but don't have any of the other hallmarks of one, there's already a law for that. No need to redefine these companies.

It's even pretty old, passed in 1890, which the current SCOTUS likes to pretend sometimes it makes it more valid. It's called the Sherman Anti-Trust Act. I fully support that they try that one. I'd love some modern precedence to go after their other corporate doners with.
 
Kiler
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Like carriers of disease?


You're thinking of caravans...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Carriers? Like, carriers of the plague?


MythDragon: Like carriers of disease?


This idea has gone viral.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Social networks? No.  Internet providers yes. Now going to read....
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is there a way for all of the assholes involved to lose? If so, I vote for that.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Freedom of the press has always meant freedom for the owner of said press, back when things were actually printed on printing presses. Social media companies own the press, so to speak.

Don't like Twitter's rules? Make your own platform and own your own press and you can make your own rules.

Key point: you have to pay your own bills to make it work and not be a serial deadbeat.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Since Republicans want it, I'm against it.

No, they shouldn't be common carriers.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Carriers? Like, carriers of the plague?


More like pigeons.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gooch: NO to excess regulations!


Republican out front shoulda told ya
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Free speech is something everyone can get behind

Until they make fun of your Mom
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Free speech is something everyone can get behind

Until they make fun of your Mom


In most countries

But this is America. Making fun of someone's mother isn't a big deal here.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have no idea what that means, but think that platforms that serve personalized content algorithmically should be accountable for damages caused by that content.  I don't think that platforms like Fark, which takes a one size fits all approach, should be accountable for the content they serve.  It's one thing to host content, and entirely another to publish iat--using personalized algorithms to enhance engagement elevates a host to a publisher in my eyes.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PreMortem: How about we start regulating common carriers like common carriers? Because they are not really regulated.The Telecommunications Act of 1996 shoulda told ya.


The troubles we're seeing with social media are symptoms to bigger problems.

https://www.avclub.com/the-telecommunications-act-of-1996-gave-us-shiatty-cell-1798250823
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They do know Facebook and Twitter aren't headquartered in Florida, right?

Right?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: They do know Facebook and Twitter aren't headquartered in Florida, right?

Right?


Doesn't really matter. If they conduct business in Florida, they're subject to Florida's laws.

I believe that they're headquartered in Delaware like most other US corporations are. They're based out of California, so those laws apply, too.
 
